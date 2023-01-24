Trump Allies Suddenly OK with Mail-in Voting – Rolling Stone





When election deniers faced the 2022 midterms, it wasn’t just humiliating for Donald Trump and the Republican Party. It had a sudden and devastating impact on how the former president and his aides planned to conduct their 2024 campaign to retake the White House. And now Trump’s allies are backtracking, accepting the ballot measures they railed against just months ago.

Nowhere is this about-face more evident than in Pennsylvania, a battleground state where Trump last year aimed to test his strategy to legally challenge and undermine the 2024 election.

Trump had hoped the Keystone State would elect Doug Mastriano, a Christian nationalist, and on January 6 arrest the thief, who openly supported the ex-president’s authoritarian efforts to cling to power. Mastriano had also signaled his willingness to run Trump’s anti-democratic candidacy in the upcoming presidential election, if it came down to that. His campaign platform included calls to force all voters in the state to re-register and hints that he would appoint an election conspiracy theorist to the state’s top election administration office. The former president had hoped that Mastriano, with a Republican-led House of Pennsylvania, would repeal the state’s Universal Mail-In Voting Law, also known as Law 77. “You can never have a fair and free elections with mail-in ballots,” Trump thundered. on his social network shortly after mid-term.

But Trump’s hoped-for victories in the State House and in the governor’s office never happened. And so, according to those who had been intimately involved in the fight against mail-in voting, that operation was quietly shut down in the wake of Republican failures in the midterm elections.

“The effort for the constitutional amendment to strike down Law 77 – which allowed mail-in voting without an excuse – has been dropped. I’m not a part of it anymore, and neither is Donald Trump,” Michael Caputo, a former senior Trump administration official who worked on the initiative, told Rolling Stone. “However, activists who were on the ground in Pennsylvania and part of it are now working to train activists to work successfully within the legal confines of no-excuse mail-in voting.” Editor’s Choice

The state Supreme Court has twice upheld the constitutionality of Bill 77 – once in November 2020 and another in August 2022 – leaving legislative action as the only option to repeal it. But Mastriano’s failure to win the gubernatorial race and Republicans’ loss of the State House means the effort to get rid of universal mail-in voting in the state is ‘lost, probably for a generation’. , according to Caputo.

Caputo says he’s already “told President Trump and others” that the only way forward is for Republicans to embrace mail-in ballots, even if they don’t like the practice. “[Democrats] didn’t like super PACs, but when the Supreme Court made its decision, they had the super PAC under control. Now Republicans need to master no-excuse mail-in voting in Pennsylvania and other states,” he says.

Even Mastriano, who campaigned for the repeal of Law 77, endorses mail-in voting as essential for future victories in the state. “I didn’t embrace that during the campaign. We probably should have used it like the Democrats did,” Mastriano said in a radio interview last week, describing it as a “hard lesson.”

Mastriano was one of several Trump 2022 candidates who almost admitted they would be willing to help him rig the next election – and were absolutely crushed by Democrats.

Even though Trump appears destined for a brutal Republican primary in 2024, he’s already assuming he’ll be his party’s presidential nominee once again. And heading into the general election against President Joe Biden, Trump relied in part on a strong “Stop the Steal” and Holocaust denial movement on the right — one that held wide-ranging state and local leadership positions. Related

With the meager midterm victories, Trump had not lost sight that he had just suffered a setback in his ambition to regain power. Shortly after the dust settled on the 2022 election, Trump privately lamented that not having “my people” in every office of the secretary of state and governor, according to two people familiar with the matter. he wanted would make it easier for the Democrats. cheat” in the next election. In those private comments, Trump notably complained about swing states like Pennsylvania where his MAGA election fantasies failed to materialize.

In 2022, Trump endorsed candidates from the Coalition of the First Secretary of State, a group of activists and conspiracy theorists who are running to take control of their state’s election administration based on lies about mass electoral fraud.

Kristina Karamo, a former ballot candidate and witness in the Trump-backed Supreme Court lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election, lost her bid for Michigan’s secretary of state. Far-right militia member Mark Finchem, a state representative who helped lead Arizona’s effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory there in 2020, also lost his race for Secretary of State. ‘State.

Those losses hurt Trump’s chances of skewing the voting rules in his favor the next time around. But even in the face of evidence that the stop the steal movement has hurt his presidential ambitions in 2024, Trump continues to back his most hardcore supporters as they mount new campaigns.

Kari Lake, Trump’s favorite candidate for governor of Arizona and a hardliner in the anti-theft conspiracy, lost by a narrow margin of 17,000 votes. His loss, according to a new analysis, came in part because thousands of voters eager to back other Republicans in the state ballot couldn’t bring themselves to vote for the former TV news anchor. far right.

Tendency

The former president has not completely given up on her yet. According to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, in the weeks following his defeat last year at the hands of Democrat Katie Hobbs, the former president was still asking confidants and club guests what they thought of Lake as a possible vice-presidential pick. for him.

Or take Matt DePerno, a Kalamazoo attorney whose 2020 conspiracy-fueled trial helped kickstart the election audit craze in conservative states. His losing campaign for attorney general helped cement the unified Democratic control of the battleground state before 2024. It doesn’t matter to Trump. In a statement on Friday, Trump endorsed DePerno’s new candidacy for state GOP chairman and highlighted his role in the campaign conspiracy movement. “No one has done more to fight for election integrity,” the former president said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-stop-the-steal-2024-failure-1234666557/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos