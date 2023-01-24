Donald Trump declares himself winner of his own club championship





Donald Trump has once again declared himself the winner.

Trump announced on his social media platform on Tuesday that he won the senior club championship at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida last weekend, although he did not play the first. tournament round.

Members arrived on day two surprised to see Trump with a five-point lead, according to the Daily Mail. Trump never played the first round because he was attending the funeral in North Carolina of ardent supporter Lynette Hardaway, known by the nickname Diamond of the conservative political commentator duo Diamond and Silk.

Trump told tournament organizers he played a solid round on the course Thursday, two days before the tournament began, and ruled that would count as his Saturday score for the club championship. That score was five points higher than any competitor posted in Saturday’s first round.

Trump called it a “great honor” to have won “on one of the best courses in the country, in Palm Beach County,” in his article on Truth Social.

I’ve played against many great golfers and hit the ball long and straight,” he wrote. “The reason I am announcing this on the fabulous TRUTH is that in a very real way it serves as a physical exam, but MUCH harder. You need strength and endurance to WIN, and I I have strength and stamina that most others don’t have. You also need strength and stamina to GOVERN!

Trump’s trick on Thursday gave him a score of 40 using the Stableford method, five better than Saturday’s best trick, according to the Daily Mail.

Trump, the Palm Beach resident and former president who has played more golf during his tenure than any other president, hit a hole-in-one on the course in April, a feat verified by Hall of Fame golfer Ernie Els, who was part of Trump. quartet that day. Trump used a 5-iron on the 181-yard seventh hole.

In October, Trump played in the pro-am ahead of LIV Golf’s season finale at his Doral course.

“I hit straight, I hit good shots, I hit good irons,” he said that day.

Tom D’Angelo covers sports for The Palm Beach Post and can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @tomdangelo44.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golfweek.usatoday.com/2023/01/24/donald-trump-declares-himself-winner-club-championship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos