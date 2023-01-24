Regarding the mandate of the village chief, president: the law limits 6 years

The President also submitted a monitoring of the aspirations of the village chiefs to the DPR RI.

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

President Joko Widodo pointed out that the Village Law Number 6 of 2014 regulated the tenure of village chiefs for six years and for three terms. This assertion was conveyed by the Head of State in response to questions from the media regarding the extension of the term of the Village Chief that were voiced by the Village Chiefs in front of the DPR RI building some time ago.

“The law is very clear, it limits six years and for three periods,” President Jokowi said in his statement to the media team after inspecting the Ciliwung River sewer project in Jakarta on Tuesday 24 January 2023.

The president said that the extension of the mandate was the aspiration of the village chiefs. He also invited the village chiefs to convey these aspirations to the DPR.

“Yes, those whose names are wishes, whose names are aspirations, please submit them to the DPR,” the president said.

In addition, the President also submitted a monitoring of the aspirations of the village chiefs to the DPR RI. “The process will be in the DPR,” he said.

For your information, on Monday January 16, 2023, the village chiefs organized a demonstration in front of the DPR RI building. They requested that article 39, paragraph (1) of law number 6 of 2014 be revised, so that the mandate of the village chief who was originally six years could become nine years.