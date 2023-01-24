BBC documentary on Narendra Modi screened at Ernakulam campuses





The screening of the BBC documentary, India: the Modi question, organized by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee at Menaka Junction in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo credit: RK DAY

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]Congress and their feeder organizations screened the controversial BBC documentary, India: the Modi questionacross several campuses and at prominent points in Ernakulam district in the face of weak protests from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Student Federation of India (SFI) screened the two-part documentary at Maharajas College, Government Law College, Ernakulam, Cochin University of Science and Technology and Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady to quite an audience. wide of students. SFI District Secretary Arjun Babu and District Chairman Prejith K. Babu led the screening at Maharajas College. The rain played spoilsport during the screenings organized in the afternoon. A BJP-led protest march to the Law College was stopped by police near St. Teresas College, averting a possible surge by SFI activists who were positioned on the other side of police barriers. Students watching India: the Modi question, the BBC documentary making the Union government uncomfortable, at a screening held at the Government Law College in Ernakulam on Tuesday. | Photo credit: RK NITHIN The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) deployed mobile LED walls for the screening of the documentary at Kaloor, High Court Junction and Menaka Junction. DYFI District Secretary AR Ranjith, Chairman Aneesh M. Mathew, State Secretary Member Meenu Sukumaran, State Committee Members Bipin Varghese and Nikhil Babu, Joint Secretary Amal Mohan and Secretary Member District KC Arun Kumar led the screenings. The Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) screened the documentary at Menaka Junction. TJ Vinod, MLA opened the screening and DCC President Mohammed Shiyas presided. Mr Shiyas dismissed the alleged threat from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying Congress, which had not been intimidated by British firepower, would not be scared off by the Khakhi-clad RSS militants. Police arresting BJP protesters who staged a march to Ernakulam Law College to protest the screening of the BBC documentary, India: the Modi question, tuesday. | Photo credit: RK NITHIN The Kerala Students Union (KSU) screened the documentary in the hall of Maharajas College. We plan to hold more screenings at city campuses on Wednesday, KSU State Chairman Aloshious Xavier said. SFI activists shout slogans against BJP workers who marched to Ernakulam Law College to protest the screening of the BBC documentary, India: the Modi question, tuesday. | Photo credit: RK NITHIN BJP State Committee member CG Rajagopal has dubbed both the CPI(M) and Congress as anti-national parties bent on tarnishing the great figure of Narendra Modi and that of India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/bbc-documentary-on-narendra-modi-screened-on-campuses-across-ernakulam/article66427968.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos