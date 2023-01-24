Sweden suffers setback in NATO bid – Xinhua





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attend a joint press conference in Ankara, Trkiye on Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) Trkiye Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden on Monday that it should not expect Ankara’s support to join NATO after a copy of the Koran was burned during a protest in Stockholm . STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Sweden has suffered a major setback in its bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), with NATO member Trkiye saying that she wouldn’t support it. At the request of Ankara, a meeting between Trkiye, Sweden and Finland scheduled for February has been postponed indefinitely, Turkish television channel TRT Haber reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources. Trkiye Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden on Monday that it should not expect Ankara’s support to join NATO after a copy of the Koran was burned during a protest in Stockholm . Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) greets Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 2, 2019. 8, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) “Those who allow such shameful acts in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm cannot expect good news from us on NATO membership,” Erdogan said, adding that no individual has the freedom to insult the faith of Muslims or other religions. The burning of a copy of the Koran on Saturday by Rasmus Paludan, leader of Denmark’s far-right Hard Line political party, came at a time when Sweden and Finland were seeking Trkiye’s support to join NATO. The bid was blocked by the Turkish government, which accuses Sweden and Finland of supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Syria’s Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Trkiye considers terrorist groups. People protest against Sweden’s decision to apply to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Stockholm, Sweden, May 16, 2022. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua) Earlier this month, PKK and YPG supporters hung Erdogan’s effigy by its feet in Stockholm and shared its video footage on PKK-affiliated social media, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported. . Trkiye’s foreign ministry later condemned the “heinous act” and summoned the Swedish ambassador to protest “terrorist propaganda” against the Turkish president. On Tuesday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said his country may have to reconsider promoting Finland and Sweden’s joint and simultaneous entry into NATO if Sweden’s candidacy is delayed much longer. long time. Haavisto said recent protests in Sweden had delayed the processing of the two countries’ NATO candidacies until at least Trkiye’s parliamentary and presidential elections in mid-May. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (not pictured) in Istanbul, Trkiye, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati ) “The horror scenario of Sweden would become a reality if Finland decided to enter NATO first. In this case, Sweden would be the only Nordic country that is not a member of NATO. This would leave Sweden in a situation where it has renounced non-alignment, while being without NATO security guarantees,” SVT political commentator Mats Knutson said on Tuesday. Sweden and Finland simultaneously submitted their formal applications to join NATO in May 2022. In June, Trkiye, Sweden and Finland reached a memorandum of understanding before Ankara lifted its veto ahead of the summit of NATO in Madrid. In the memorandum of understanding, Finland and Sweden pledged to support Trkiye’s fight against terrorism, agreeing to deal promptly and thoroughly with “pending requests for the deportation or extradition of suspected terrorists”. ‘Ankara. Turkey’s parliament has yet to ratify the Nordic countries’ NATO candidacies, arguing they have yet to comply with Trkiye’s request to extradite anti-Turkish ‘terrorists’, including members of the PKK and YPG.

