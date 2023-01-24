Politics
BBC Chairman Richard Sharp confident he was ‘appointed on merit’ after Boris Johnson loan | Political news
Richard Sharp said there was ‘no conflict of interest’ over his role in helping Boris Johnson secure a loan before he was appointed BBC chairman.
He said he was convinced he got the job “on merit” after an investigation. was launched in his hiring.
The BBC also reports that Mr Sharp has no intention of stepping down despite the scrutiny of his appointment.
The former banker confirmed he introduced his close friend Sam Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case at the end of 2020, to discuss the possibility of Mr Blyth vouching for a loan facility for Mr Johnson.
The talks took place when Mr Johnson was still Prime Minister and Mr Sharp was in the process of applying to be chairman of the BBC.
In an interview with the broadcaster today, Mr Sharp said a decision was made by Mr Case that there was no conflict of interest, or the perception of such a conflict.
He said: “After having a discussion with the Cabinet Secretary about how to avoid conflict – and the perception of conflict – I felt comfortable and still feel there is no was no conflict because at this point what I was looking to do was make sure that the process was followed exactly by the book, and that the process hadn’t started, of any kind, in terms of support that sam [Blyth] was going to provide to the Prime Minister.
Mr. Blyth is a multimillionaire Canadian businessman and a distant relative of Mr. Johnson.
The Sunday Times reported that he ended up being the guarantor for an £800,000 loan to the former Prime Minister, who oversaw Mr Sharp’s appointment.
Chronology
November 2020:
According to The Sunday Times, the loan guarantee was first suggested by Canadian millionaire Sam Blyth while having dinner with Richard Sharp.
Early December 2020:
In early December, Richard Sharp put Sam Blyth in touch with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.
End of 2020:
Before the end of the year, Richard Sharp and Sam Blyth met Boris Johnson for dinner at his country residence, Checkers. They insist the Prime Minister’s finances were not discussed.
January 2021:
In early January, the government announced that Richard Sharp was the preferred candidate for BBC chairman.
Asked if he thought he misled a parliamentary committee or the advisory committee that chose him, Mr Sharp said: ‘No, I don’t think so.’
He added: ‘I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary, we both had the judgment that I had avoided a conflict or a perception of conflict.’
Chairman of the BBC – What is the role?
The President of the BBC is the head of the BBC board with a salary of 160,000.
They are responsible for maintaining the independence of the BBC while overseeing the operation of the society to fulfill its mission.
The President is also responsible for the process of appointing the Chief Executive Officer and can remove the person from this role. They also act as the highest-ranking representative of society to Parliament and the government, including the decentralized administrations.
Speaking to Sky News yesterday, Roger Mosey, former head of TV news at the BBC, said it was a ‘two-way street’ job.
He said that while this was “the most important role for the BBC’s accountability to the public” it is not the one involved in BBC journalism.
But Mr Mosey stressed that it is not uncommon for the president to be a political appointee and that it is “nothing new”.
Asked if the row was a problem at a time when the BBC is striving to be impartial and emphasize transparency, Mr Sharp told his own news channel: “Well listen, I I see attacks on the BBC all the time, from the media, and for example social media, and they attack our impartiality.
“And I think the governance that we have in place is extremely strong in terms of impartiality and I will talk about that later today, precisely because we have to be judged by our results.
The BBC is investigating any conflict of interest relating to Mr Sharp’s role while William Shawcross, the Public Appointments Commissioner, has launched an investigation into the competition which led to his appointment.
The work also Mr Johnson reported to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, claiming that the former prime minister’s financial affairs are ‘dragging the Conservative Party deeper into another quagmire of sordidness’.
On Monday, Mr Johnson told Sky News that Mr Sharp ‘knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances – I can tell you that 100 ding-dang sure’.
Rishi Sunak, who is under pressure Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairssought to distance himself from the controversy, saying Mr Sharp’s appointment was made by “one of my predecessors”.
