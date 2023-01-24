DA investigating Trump asks judge to hold grand jury report





The Georgia District Attorney investigating former President Donald Trump in a sweeping investigation into a wide-ranging 2020 election-related crimes probe has urged a judge not to release a grand jury’s special report who could recommend prosecution.

“In this case, the state understands the interest of the media and the interest of the world, but we have to be mindful of protecting the rights of future defendants,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) said Tuesday. ).

“You will not divulge”

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said at the start of the hearing that the jury had voted to make the report public, although he said that decision did not end the trial. affair.

The judge also noted that there is no rule that he must keep the report secret to protect the rights of future defendants.

“I don’t see anything that says, you won’t divulge,” McBurney noted.

By design, McBurney noted, the special grand jury cannot issue indictments, only findings are released in a written report.

“Special grand juries are different. They last longer. They investigate differently. They can’t file an indictment. or something like that. But in many ways they are grand juries,” the judge said.

One or more separate groups could, however, determine whether to act on the recommendations of the special grand jury.

The day before the hearing, more than a dozen print and television outlets filed a 19-page legal brief with 90 pages of attachments asking that this report be made public.

“The public interest in the report is extraordinary, and there are not sufficient countervailing interests to overcome the presumption,” wrote senior counsel Thomas M. Clyde.

News agencies include The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ABC, The Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNN, WSB-TV, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Athens Banner-Herald, The Augusta Chronicle, The Savannah Morning News, WANE, The New York Times Company, WXIA-TV and Yahoo News and some of their parent companies.

They want the report released in its entirety, in an unredacted form.

“There is no reason to seal here,” the brief concludes. “This inquiry has been a matter of deep public interest that goes to the heart of democratic forms of government of nations. Many of the issues before the special purpose grand jury are already known to the public through related federal and state court proceedings and congressional hearings. There is simply no “clear and convincing evidence” that the sealing, in whole or in part, is warranted.

In order to unseal the report, Judge McBurney would have to determine that it qualifies as a “court document”, and Clyde argued during the hearing that it fit the bill.

“This is a judicial process,” Clyde said, adding that it is an “extraordinary” process.

“It’s premature”

Since its opening more than a year ago, the special grand jury investigation has drawn high-profile figures into Trump’s orbit, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former aide and pundit Boris Epshteyn, Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), and others. Some Trump allies have resisted subpoenas, leading to lengthy litigation.

One of the key states where Trump tried to cancel the 2020 election, Georgia is where the former president asked Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to find 11,780 votes to swing the election in his favour. Trump and his allies also used a fake voter and other ploy to undo his loss to President Joe Biden.

The potential fees could be quite varied. Experts from the Brookings Institution, a centrist think tank, found that Trump’s post-election conduct in Georgia put him at substantial risk of possible state charges based on multiple crimes, including solicitation criminal to commit electoral fraud, intentional interference in the exercise of electoral functions. , conspiracy to commit voter fraud, criminal solicitation and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). This latest crime would involve a multi-accused case.

Another prosecutor in Willis’s office, Donald Wakeford, remained tight-lipped about its content except through a cryptic statement.

“Everything in this report indicates that it is premature to release the report at this time,” Wakeford said.

Judge McBurney pointedly asked what would stop a special-purpose grand juror from reaching out to the press. The judge offered a fanciful hypothesis in which the special grand jury recommended the prosecution of Oscar the Grouch, the beloved and cantankerous Sesame Street character who lives in a garbage can.

The Green Monster, having been recommended for prosecution for “treason,” could plead and call a press conference to oppose the findings.

The judge asked what hypothetical damage to an inquest might follow this sequence of events.

“I’m not totally sure,” Wakeford replied. “But we can avoid this issue altogether by not releasing the report.”

“Why bother with it if it’s not necessary?” McBurney asked.

“Exactly,” Wakeford said.

After approximately 90 minutes of oral argument, McBurney ended the hearing without a decision. He said he would not make “any rash decisions” before releasing the report, giving all parties an opportunity to respond to his eventual decision or prepare for its ramifications.

UpdateJan. 12:45 a.m. ET: This story has been updated to include more details about the ongoing hearing, as well as relevant information.

UpdateJan. 24 to 1:20 p.m. ET: More audience details added.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

