How the America-China rivalry worries Southeast Asia

How times have changed. Under Mr. Trump’s successor as President, Joe Biden, the trade war with China has escalated and been bolstered by geopolitical, ideological and even military competition that has at times seemed to risk conflict. On the Chinese side, an all-powerful President Xi Jinping speaks of a titanic struggle with an American-led West. On the US side, Mr. Biden announced draconian controls in October to prevent Chinese companies from benefiting from American technology, a clear attempt to contain China. He also broke with a decades-long policy of rhetorical obfuscation in which America openly refused to commit to defending Taiwan, the self-governing island whose eventual unification with the mainland is the Communist Party’s most sacred tenet. .

In the face of superpower rivalry, Southeast Asians feel helpless. It’s the grass, not the elephants,” regional strategists say. Jokowi went from seeing the opportunity to sound the alarm. This month, he told The Economist he was “very worried” of the possibility of a conflict over Taiwan, in particular because it will destroy the hopes of development and prosperity in the regions. He pushed hard for this week’s meeting between Mr Biden and Mr Xi in Bali, on the eve of his welcoming world leaders there for the G20 summit. He called it the “toughest G20 ever. We shouldn’t divide the world into parts,” he said in his opening speech. We must not let the world descend into another cold war.”

Otherwise, President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine dominated G20 deliberations, where the mood against the Russian invasion has hardened. For Southeast Asian leaders, this is not their fight: only a minority of governments in the region have openly condemned the invasion. Yet Asia is grappling with its consequences, including disrupted food supplies and rising prices.

The distant conflict also underscored the importance of inner peace. As Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a National Day rally in August: Look how bad things have gone in Europe. Can you be sure that things can’t go wrong in our region too? Better to get real and be psychologically prepared.”

Taiwan is the top security concern of Southeast Asian policymakers. They have long worried about a superpower clash. But it was thought to be more likely to be in the South China Sea, where China’s vague but broad nine-dash line encompasses almost the entire sea and where it has built military installations on reefs in the wide. That has changed, according to a regional diplomat. nine-dash line,” said the diplomat. It’s not a red line. [For China] Taiwan is the real red line.”

Island in a storm

In this context, regional strategists are alarmed by the change in American rhetoric. They think the Biden administration has gone too far. They also deplore the visit to Taiwan in August by Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, as an unnecessary provocation. China responded with live-fire military exercises all around the island. They are therefore worried about the consequences if Ms Pelosis’s likely replacement, Kevin McCarthy, also keeps his promise to travel to Taiwan.

They also fear that a lack of trust will act as a barrier to communication. In turn, mutual contempt grows. A Southeast Asian diplomat who has spoken to both sides said Chinese officials see the political polarization of the Americas as evidence of great power decline. Both parties complain that the conversations are superficial. Chinese and American officials, the diplomat says, are not putting their counterparts aside for frank discussions on how to defuse tensions. The pandemic, by reducing face-to-face meetings, has made a bad situation worse.

As for weaponizing technology against China, even America’s closest friends in Southeast Asia say the administration is taking the region down a dangerous road. It forces countries to take sides in painful ways. Singapore has already accepted that in a bifurcated world where technology relies on friends, the city-state will eventually stick to US-led supply chains. a Singaporean official, would create a huge dilemma for a city-state whose reputation rests on being a safe, predictable and open for business jurisdiction. Besides, will Indonesia’s nascent electric vehicle industry ever be forced to choose between America and China?

Mr. Biden and his team are aware of some of the regions’ concerns. Just before the G20, the US president was in Phnom Penh, where Cambodia was hosting the annual summit of the Association of Ten Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He assured that this was the core of his policy in the Indo-Pacific region. He promised a new era of cooperation, acknowledging that the region’s interests had been somewhat ignored.

Despite all that their economies are tied to China, Southeast Asians want the US engagement to balance their huge neighbor to the north. Chinese presence brings economic opportunities but also perils, such as military expansion in the South China Sea, indebtedness from China-led infrastructure projects, and Chinese subversion of ASEAN unity as that it turns Cambodia and Laos into client states.

American involvement is therefore welcome. But, says one politician, this needs to be part of a “more balanced” framework that ensures long-term economic engagement. In Phnom Penh and Bali, Mr. Biden promised it. its American ally, see Banyan) has come up with new ways to help Indonesia decarbonize. Many Southeast Asians are skeptical of the value of the promises. Mr. Bidens Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a proposal for US involvement in the region, lacks weight. Only pockets of Mr. Bidens’ administration, like the Commerce Department, are pushing for more openness. Too much of his Asia policy, regional strategists say, is driven by anti-China ideology.

So there was relief when Mr. Bidens met Mr. Xi. This did not represent a reset, but a restored communication. At least, says a Southeast Asian official, the two elephants trumpeted a desire to prevent a descent into war. The grass gets a little respite, but for how long?

2023, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

From The Economist, published under licence. Original content, in English, can be found at www.economist.com