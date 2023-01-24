Xi Jinping said Latin America is an important partner for China and endorsed its geopolitical offensive in the region.





Xi Jinping sent a recorded message Chinese President, Xi Jinping, took a new step in its geopolitical offensive in Latin America by defining it as an important partner for its country and called for the strengthening of this relationship. He did this through a video that he recorded to be shown during the CELAC Presidents’ Summit taking place in Buenos Aires. China always supports the regional integration of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), attaches great importance to the development of relations with CELAC, and regards it as an important partner in consolidating unity among developing countries and promoting South-South cooperation. in one of its most salient paragraphs. Precisely keeping these initial aspirations in mind, China is working with LAC to constantly strengthen the construction of the China-CELAC Forum and promote the entry of China-LAC relations into a new era characterized by equality, mutual benefits , innovation, openness and well-being. -be for the peoples, he added. And he added: Only by strengthening unity and cooperation can we meet the challenges together and overcome the current difficulties together. We are ready to continue to show solidarity with the countries of the region and to move forward hand in hand, reinforcing the common values ​​of humanity which are peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, promoting world peace and development. . Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez shows U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden something over the phone during the ninth Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril Alberto Fernández, in order to give greater political volume to the Summit of Presidents, invited the United States and China to be present and he did the same with representatives from Europe, Africa and Asia. For example, for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, there was the President of India, Draupadi Murmu; for the European Union, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and for the African Union of Nations, Ndeye Ticke Ndiaye Diop, Ambassador of Senegal. The invitations were extended to the presidents of the United States, Joseph Biden, and China, Xi Jinping. The Argentinian head of state had invited him informally to the Summit of the Americas which took place in Los Angeles from June 6 to 10 last year, although it was very unlikely that he would accept . This proposal looked more like a diplomatic gesture than anything else and, finally, at the end of December, it was formally made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Biden doesn’t usually attend these types of events, especially since Argentina is going through an election year. Sharing space with leaders questioned for their human rights policies like Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba was also not attractive for a visit. In his place, he sent former senator Christopher Dodd, current special presidential adviser for the Americas. With Xi Jinping and China, the relationship is much closer. News in development

