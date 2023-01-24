Donald Trump’s indictment could be ‘imminent’





Although not specifically named, some believe an indictment by former President Donald Trump could be ‘imminent’ as a judge in Fulton County, Georgia hears arguments regarding a report investigating a possible attempts to nullify the results of the 2020 elections.

On Tuesday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and several others appeared before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney to discuss the possible release of a grand jury report related to the Trump’s 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

During the hearing, Willis argued that the grand jury’s special report should not be made public because many defendants are named, and its release could impact fair trial defendants in the future.

As Willis continued, she did not explicitly name Trump but said, “At this time, in the interests of justice and the rights not of the state but of others, we ask that the report not not be published, because having seen this report, decisions are imminent.”

In January 2021, a phone call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was made public. The former president asked Raffensperger on the call if the state could “find” more votes to help him win the Georgia election against President Joe Biden.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Inset, a “Vote Here” sign is seen outside a polling place on December 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, a judge in Fulton County, Georgia heard arguments regarding the release of a special grand jury report regarding Trump’s attempts to void the 2020 election in the state. Joe Raedle; Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have … because we won the state,” Trump said on the call.

The leaked call prompted Willis’ office to launch an investigation into possible wrongdoing by the former president.

According to The Associated Press, McBurney and the special grand jury argued that the report should be made public. The Associated Press also reported that recommendations for criminal prosecution could be recommended by Willis, although the grand jury does not have the power to issue indictments, and it is unclear who the indictments would be for. of accusation.

But the lack of clarity doesn’t prevent speculation in the Twitter sphere, with users asking questions such as, “So is this my imagination, is TODAY arraignment day? Because they shout the word ‘impending charges’ on @MSNBC in a way that doesn’t bode well for Trump’s already wonderful day #popcorn”.

However, in a statement obtained by The Associated Press, members of Trump’s legal team Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little said, “To date, we have never been part of this process. .. Therefore, we can assume that the grand jury did their job and considered the facts and the law, as we did, and concluded that there was no violation of the law by the President Trump.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s representatives for comment.

A Georgia Board of Attorneys handbook states, “The Grand Jury may not include in any report or general presentation comments that accuse or accuse an identifiable person or persons of misconduct. This, according to the courts, cannot be made only by an actual indictment or by a special presentation accusing such person or persons of a crime,” the AP reported.

