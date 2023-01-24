Turkey’s Erdogan stands firm against Sweden’s NATO bid

Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership is in doubt, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voicing his opposition after protesters burned a Koran in Stockholm.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a press conference on Tuesday that he did not expect any progress on Finland and Sweden’s NATO bid before Turkish elections later. This year.

Haavisto’s comments follow Ankara’s outrage over protesters in Stockholm on Saturday burning the Muslim holy book, the Koran, near the Turkish embassy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday ruled out supporting Sweden’s candidacy.

Erdogan said: “The Swedish government does not need to (talk) about rights and freedom with us. If you really respect rights and freedom, you must first respect the Turkish republic or the religious beliefs of the people. If you don’t show that respect, I’m sorry, you won’t see any support from us regarding NATO membership.

Even before the Koran burned, the Turkish government was outraged by a protest earlier this month in Stockholm in which protesters hung an effigy of the Turkish leader from a lamp post.

The Swedish government, while condemning the demonstrations, says they fall under freedom of expression, a position supported Monday by the United States.

Speaking in Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “We have a saying in this country: Something can be legal but awful. I think in this case what we have seen in the context of Sweden falls into this category.”

Washington strongly supports the candidacies of Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

But while Sweden grants asylum to many opponents of Erdogan, some of whom accuse Ankara of being terrorists, Turkey is demanding concessions from Stockholm in exchange for lifting its veto.

Last year, NATO brokered a deal between Stockholm, Helsinki and Ankara to break the deadlock. But Ilhan Uzgel, an analyst for news portal Kisa Dalga, said that with Erdogan due for re-election by June, the Turkish president sees a political opportunity in prolonging the dispute.

This issue can be dealt with in the diplomatic corridors. But Erdogan prefers to make public that he has power. He is still a world leader. He can bend the will of NATO and candidate countries, even the United States. So I guess he’s going to use it until the election, Uzgel said.

Saturday’s Koran burning will likely be a political opportunity for the Turkish president to rally his base of religious and nationalist voters, some analysts say.

Standing up to NATO will also play well with its supporters, said Sebnem Ayse Duzgit, professor of international relations at Sabanci University near Istanbul.

It has to do with the kind of anti-NATO sentiment that is very closely tied to anti-Western and anti-American sentiment in Turkey and the kind of perception that NATO has never really helped Turkey fight against its own terrorism problem, Duzgit said. .

With Turkey’s president trailing in many opinion polls as the country grapples with economic problems, few predict an easing in Ankara’s stance ahead of elections scheduled for June.