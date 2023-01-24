Why India banned a BBC documentary on Modi

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose family traces its roots to pre-partition India, now faces a dilemma. He wants to improve relations with India, starting with a trade deal which he hopes will demonstrate that the UK can negotiate better trading terms with other countries than allowed by the European Union. But a deal is not guaranteed, in part because no UK government can offer what India is looking for, more visas for students and business executives, including the right to stay longer in the country. Moreover, India is not about to open its legal or financial services sectors to British companies, as the UK wants.

The first part of the documentary was released last week, with a second episode scheduled to air on Tuesday. Over the weekend, India blocked the film and banned people from sharing clips on social media, citing emergency powers under its information technology laws. Twitter and YouTube complied with the ruling. (Indeed, it serves the interests of the BBC by protecting the documentary from copyright infringement.) The ban only brought more attention to the program, with many people including politicians of the opposition, protesting against this decision and providing links to download it.

A BBC documentary focusing on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ relationship with the country’s Muslim minority has led New Delhi to accuse the broadcaster of a colonial mindset and threatens to disrupt UK-US relations ‘India. India: the Modi question examines Modis’ role as chief minister of Gujarat during a three-day period of communal violence in 2002 in which more than 1,000 people dead, including 790 Muslims. Although not broadcast in India, the documentary returns the events to the public eye, which has angered India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The controversy comes at a delicate time for relations between the UK and India. Many Western governments now see India as a potential partner and rival of China. But New Delhi has always pursued its own interests; During Modis’ nearly nine years as prime minister, India has also become an increasingly illiberal place, where activists are imprisoned and minority rights flouted. As the first British Prime Minister of color and the first Hindu Prime Minister, Sunak has a difficult balancing act as he seeks to establish closer relations with India. And for Modi, the documentary brings back ghosts from the past as India prepares for national elections next year.

In his assessment of Modis’ leadership, India: the Modi question brings to life the most controversial episode in the political career of prime ministers. The first episode centers on the 2002 riots as a pivotal event in India’s modern history, which drew a vehement response from the government. In February 2002, a train caught fire in northern Gujarat, killing 59 people, mostly Hindu fundamentalist activists. The cause of the fire remains a matter of debate; the BBC documentary states that Muslim protesters started it. Nearly 100 Muslims were arrested and 31 eventually sentenced for setting fire to the train.

At the time, Modi had been Chief Minister of Gujarat for less than five months. He allowed the bodies of those who died on the train to be brought to Ahmedabad, the state’s largest city, a move his critics see as provocative. horrible violence monitoring: Mobs systematically attacked Muslim-owned businesses, burned down Muslim homes and violated Muslim women. An old deputy was killed outside his home. The BBC documentary assigns blame to Modi, citing a secret British diplomatic inquiry that concluded Modi was directly responsible for the climate of impunity.

Following the 2002 riots, the Indian public was appalled and global condemnation was swift. Then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee represented the BJP but governed in coalition and came under pressure from opposition parties and civil society groups to demand Modis’ resignation. Vajpaid said only that Modi should follow the duty of a leader. Modi then dissolved the state assembly and called for new elections, which he won. The BJP lost the 2004 national elections in India partly due to the conduct of the parties in Gujarat. Yet Modi continued to win and in mid-2013 claimed his claim to lead the BJP in next year’s national elections. He won handsomely for the first time in 30 years that a political party had won an absolute majority in India’s parliament. He improved his record in 2019.

The BBC documentary relies on archival footage and interviews with Indian experts and riot survivors, but its interview with Jack Straw, who was Britain’s Foreign Secretary at the time of the riots, is perhaps the most significant. He mentions that the UK High Commission in India conducted its own investigation into the violence. His report to the British government found that the extent of the violence was far greater than reported, with the aim of purging Muslims from Hindu areas. The report concluded that the death toll was far higher than the official death toll of 1,044, that the police had been told not to act and that the violence undoubtedly stemmed from Modi. An unnamed British diplomat quoted by the BBC called the violence a pogrom.

The documentary also shows footage from a BBC interview with Modi shortly after the riots. Asked about the lessons he learned, Modi says he has to learn how to manage the media. He took it to heart: since becoming prime minister, Modi has not held a single impromptu press conference and avoided speaking to a critical interviewer. The second half of the show would cover his dealings with Muslims as Prime Minister. In Modis India, life has become harder for Muslims. They are sometimes stop to gather to pray, at least one state has banned women from wearing the hijab in the classroom, and unprovoked mob attacks on Muslims have become more commonto cite just a few examples.

With the Indian government upset over the BBC documentary, it will be more difficult for Sunak to secure the business deal he seeks. Last week, the documentary appeared in the British Parliament, when Labor Party lawmaker Imran Hussain mentioned it during Prime Ministers’ Questions, request whether he agreed with British diplomats who said Modi was directly responsible for the violence in 2002. Sunak said Britain does not condone persecution anywhere, but disagreed with how Hussain portrayed Modi. Although Modis’ supporters said this reflected the Sunaks’ defense of Modi, the British leader did not go that far; he only disagreed with Hussains’ criticism.

come over troubles between Hindus and Muslims in Leicester, England last year, the BBC documentary could give Sunak a headache. He committed to none of this when he ran for the leadership of the British Conservative Party, and now he must walk a cautious path. After all, the BBC documentary relies on a secret British government report written by diplomats, which Sunak cannot undermine, just as much as he wants to strengthen ties with India. That didn’t stop other Tory supporters from commenting: Rami Ranger, a member of the British House of Lords and a major Conservative Party donor, called the film’s grim moment and asked the BBC to stop screening it.

Ultimately, the problem is that Modi never apologized for the violence in Gujarat. The European Union and the United States initially said he would not be welcome on their shores, but in 2012 when it became clear he could lead the BJP, these de facto bans were lifted. A report from a special investigation team in India essentially ensured that Modi would not face censorship or prosecution in the country. His supporters have repeatedly cited him as proof of his innocence. Last June, India’s Supreme Court upheld Modis’ exoneration by the report. Meanwhile, many of those convicted of violence have been released, more recently 11 men convicted for the gang rape of a pregnant Muslim woman; they had served 14 years of their life sentence.

Sunak finds himself in an awkward position as the BBC prepares to air the rest of the documentary. The Conservative Party might seek to clip the wings of the BBC, but it is an independent body and has vigorously defended the film. Modi can thank his good fortune for not facing a similar broadcaster in India.