Witnesses demanded evidence as part of party inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament | Political news

Witnesses are now being contacted to submit evidence for the party’s inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament about what he knew.

In April 2022, it was announced that the cross-party privileges committee would investigate the then Prime Minister once the Met Police inquiry into the Downing Street reopening parties and the publication of the Gray report were completed.

Witnesses are now being contacted by the committee to submit written evidence by February 7, ahead of subsequent oral evidence, to help the committee determine whether the Prime Minister misled the Commons in his remarks on party door.

In December 2021, Mr Johnson was asked in the Commons if there was a party in Downing Street on November 13, 2020, to which he replied: “No.

“But I’m sure whatever happened, the advice was followed and the rules were followed at all times.”

Sir Keir Starmer also asked him about parties, with Mr Johnson telling the Commons: ‘All guidelines have been followed completely in Number 10.’

In June 2022, the Privileges Committee announced that it had held its first meeting on the investigation and issued a call for evidence.

Those involved in the parties, or knowing them directly, were told they had until July 29 to present their evidence and that deposition hearings were to be held in the fall.

But that has been delayed, with the Cabinet Office accused of resisting demands for key information in July last year.

A spokesperson for the committee, confirming the new call for evidence, told Sky News: ‘The committee has sent letters to people who may have knowledge relevant to the present inquiry into Boris Johnson’s MP, asking them to provide evidence in writing.

“The committee requires that written evidence be submitted by Tuesday, February 7.

“All submissions of written evidence must be accompanied by a statement of truth.

“The committee may have other requests to make for additional information.”

WhatsApp photos, logs and messages

The Privileges Committee is made up of four Tory, two Labor and one SNP MPs, with the chairperson being Labor MP Harriet Harman.

The evidence the committee has the power to demand includes documents or photographs taken at the various Downing Street events under investigation.

He can also demand oral evidence from Mr Johnson and request his diaries, WhatsApp messages and briefing materials.

The committee said witnesses can remain anonymous, but the committee chair and staff will need to know who they are.

Sir Ernest Ryder, a former Court of Appeal judge, has been appointed expert adviser to the inquiry.

What ramifications might the findings have for Mr Johnson?

Once the committee completes its investigation, it will decide whether it thinks Mr Johnson deliberately misled Parliament – ​​and was therefore in contempt.

They can recommend the type of punishment he should face, which all MPs will then have to vote on.

A series of sanctions could be recommended, including Mr Johnson’s suspension for several days.

A suspension of 10 or more sitting days could trigger a petition to Mr Johnson’s voters for a by-election.

The ministerial code is explicit that knowingly misleading parliament is a matter of resignation, but it is up to the prime minister to enforce the code.