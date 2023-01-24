Politics
Witnesses demanded evidence as part of party inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament | Political news
Witnesses are now being contacted to submit evidence for the party’s inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament about what he knew.
In April 2022, it was announced that the cross-party privileges committee would investigate the then Prime Minister once the Met Police inquiry into the Downing Street reopening parties and the publication of the Gray report were completed.
Witnesses are now being contacted by the committee to submit written evidence by February 7, ahead of subsequent oral evidence, to help the committee determine whether the Prime Minister misled the Commons in his remarks on party door.
In December 2021, Mr Johnson was asked in the Commons if there was a party in Downing Street on November 13, 2020, to which he replied: “No.
“But I’m sure whatever happened, the advice was followed and the rules were followed at all times.”
Sir Keir Starmer also asked him about parties, with Mr Johnson telling the Commons: ‘All guidelines have been followed completely in Number 10.’
In June 2022, the Privileges Committee announced that it had held its first meeting on the investigation and issued a call for evidence.
Those involved in the parties, or knowing them directly, were told they had until July 29 to present their evidence and that deposition hearings were to be held in the fall.
But that has been delayed, with the Cabinet Office accused of resisting demands for key information in July last year.
A spokesperson for the committee, confirming the new call for evidence, told Sky News: ‘The committee has sent letters to people who may have knowledge relevant to the present inquiry into Boris Johnson’s MP, asking them to provide evidence in writing.
“The committee requires that written evidence be submitted by Tuesday, February 7.
“All submissions of written evidence must be accompanied by a statement of truth.
“The committee may have other requests to make for additional information.”
WhatsApp photos, logs and messages
The Privileges Committee is made up of four Tory, two Labor and one SNP MPs, with the chairperson being Labor MP Harriet Harman.
The evidence the committee has the power to demand includes documents or photographs taken at the various Downing Street events under investigation.
He can also demand oral evidence from Mr Johnson and request his diaries, WhatsApp messages and briefing materials.
The committee said witnesses can remain anonymous, but the committee chair and staff will need to know who they are.
Sir Ernest Ryder, a former Court of Appeal judge, has been appointed expert adviser to the inquiry.
What ramifications might the findings have for Mr Johnson?
Once the committee completes its investigation, it will decide whether it thinks Mr Johnson deliberately misled Parliament – and was therefore in contempt.
They can recommend the type of punishment he should face, which all MPs will then have to vote on.
A series of sanctions could be recommended, including Mr Johnson’s suspension for several days.
A suspension of 10 or more sitting days could trigger a petition to Mr Johnson’s voters for a by-election.
The ministerial code is explicit that knowingly misleading parliament is a matter of resignation, but it is up to the prime minister to enforce the code.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/witnesses-asked-for-evidence-by-partygate-investigation-into-whether-boris-johnson-misled-parliament-12794488
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Witnesses demanded evidence as part of party inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament | Political news
- Family of Julian Sands thanks ‘heroic’ rescue efforts during 11 days of search
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- DOJ files second antitrust lawsuit against Google, seeking to split advertising business
- TB positive case found at Penwood Middle School in Derby, Delaware County
- No more clogs? School lunch goes from farm to fork for some
- Net zero for England and Wales by 2050 equals ‘two million years to live’ | Greenhouse gas emissions
- Rhythm India: Bollywood and Beyond
- Donald Trump claims he won golf tournament despite not playing first round, famous cheat again
- Why India banned a BBC documentary on Modi
- “Karl said she would be a Chanel girl”
- 2024 BMW M3 CS drops weight, gains power