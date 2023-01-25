Donald Trump ends another legal challenge to New York Attorney General’s investigation





NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) – Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that allowed the New York State Attorney General to investigate his real estate business and eventually filed a lawsuit in justice for civil fraud of 250 million dollars against the former American president.

A voluntary dismissal stipulation signed by Trump attorney Alina Habba and an attorney for the state attorney general, Letitia James, was filed in Manhattan federal appeals court on Tuesday. No reason was given.

Trump had appealed a ruling last May by U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes in Syracuse, New York, which found “no evidence” that James had acted in bad faith or political bias in probing the valuations of assets of the Trump Organization.

The dismissal follows Trump Friday’s withdrawal of a lawsuit in federal court in Florida seeking to block James’ office from obtaining documents from his private trust.

A day earlier, the judge handling the Florida case imposed $937,989 in penalties on Trump and Habba for filing a ‘completely frivolous’ lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton and other Democrats of trying to rig the 2016 US presidential election.

Trump, a Republican, defeated Clinton in this election.

Habba did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

James, also a Democrat, said she was glad Trump withdrew both cases. “We have a legitimate legal action against him and his organization, and we cannot be intimidated or deterred from pursuing it,” she said in a statement.

The attorney general’s lawsuit last September accused Trump of lying to banks and insurers for a decade about asset values ​​and his net worth, in part to save money on loans and insurance.

On January 6, New York State Judge Arthur Engoron rejected Trump’s offer to dismiss the case.

He declined to impose sanctions on Trump over arguments that James was on a political “witch hunt”, but said “sophisticated defense attorneys should have known better”.

Trump’s adult children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, are also charged in James’s lawsuit. They and their father have until Thursday to formally respond to the complaint.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; edited by Jonathan Oatis

