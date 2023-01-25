Economic policies attract Indonesian investors

the herald
Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
Visiting Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan was charmed by President Mnangagwas’ economic policies and announced yesterday that his country’s President, Joko Widodo, will visit Zimbabwe before the end of the year.
President Mnangagwas Zimbabwe is open for business The mantra has seen various investors seeking business opportunities, while others have already moved into the country.
Minister Pandjaitan said this after paying a courtesy visit to President Mnangagwa at State House and expressed his country’s desire to deepen ties with Zimbabwe, particularly in the mining and agricultural sectors.
We had a very good discussion with President ED and there are two areas of cooperation that we discussed; the first is forestry and agriculture, and that’s South-South cooperation. Number two is mining. Indonesia has critical mining, Zimbabwe too, he said.
The Indonesian minister said that Zimbabwe is among the African countries with vast mineral resources that can be exploited for the benefit of its people.
With a population of over 275 million, Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world and the most populous Muslim-majority country.
The Southeast Asian country, located between the Indian and Pacific oceans, consists of more than 17,000 islands and is a rising economic powerhouse classified as a newly industrialized country.
According to a 2022 estimate, it is the world’s 17th largest economy by nominal gross domestic product (GDP) and 7th by GDP at PPP (purchasing power parity), estimated at $1,289 trillion and 4,023 trillion US dollars, respectively.
We would like to see how we can collaborate with these countries and see how we can share our experiences on downstream industries because the downstream industry basically helps to create job opportunities for people in the country, like in Indonesia , we created around one million jobs through the downstream industries of nickel ore, bauxite, tin, palm oil and a few others.
Also here you have so much potential in mining and agriculture to create a million jobs. It’s so beautiful because this country Zimbabwe is a very rich country and President ED’s spirit is very good and he also agreed to join South-South cooperation on forestry and mining critical.
The other thing is that President Joko Widodo is planning to visit Zimbabwe in the near future, very soon, maybe July or September of this year. We will see the timing and hopefully before that we will see President ED also visit Indonesia, he said.
Minister Panjaitan said that they also agreed during the meeting, to establish a working group to ensure the implementation of the projects identified for cooperation between the two countries.
Shortly after meeting the President, the Indonesian Minister also paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Lawyer Jacob Mudenda, where he reiterated the need for the two countries to strengthen economic ties and how Parliament can play a role by enacting legislation that supports collaboration. between developing countries within the framework of South-South cooperation.