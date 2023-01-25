Politics
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.
Sukhu called the meeting a courtesy visit.
The Chief Minister discussed various development projects being implemented in the state and requested the Prime Minister for liberal assistance from the Center to kick-start the ongoing works.
Sukhu then called Home Minister Amit Shah and also called it a courtesy call.
This is his first meeting with the Union Home Secretary after becoming Chief Minister.
He also met with Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Space and Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh and held deliberations on strengthening the agriculture, horticulture and health by adopting modern techniques and making the best use of science and technology.
During his meeting with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister assured him that the state government will indeed implement centrally initiated projects like “Pradhanmantri Gati Shakti Yojna”, aimed at revolutionizing infrastructure, and “ Parvatmala Yojna” for the construction of ropeways, according to a state government statement.
He said that the two projects will greatly benefit the people of the state and added that connectivity and infrastructure development is one of the main areas of focus of the current government, apart from generating employment opportunities. for the people.
The Chief Minister honored the Prime Minister with a souvenir, a Himachali shawl and a cap.
The Prime Minister congratulated Sukhu on his appointment as Chief Minister and assured all possible support for the state.
During his meeting with the Minister of Science and Technology, the Chief Minister urged him to set up meteorological observatories in the state and pleaded for a high-tech seismic laboratory with a center for the analysis of data.
He also asked Singh to include Chamba district in the “aroma mission”.
The Chief Minister, in a statement, said the state government is considering setting up a nuclear medicine department in one of the medical colleges in the state so that the radiotherapy facility can be provided to patients. with cancer, thereby saving their time and resources.
“The need of the hour was to adopt modern scientific methodology of agriculture instead of practicing traditional methods,” the chief minister said in the statement and urged providing technological support for the same.
He also asked to provide support to officers of the state horticulture and agriculture departments in addition to organizing orientation programs for them to enable them to become more familiar with new innovative technologies.
He also asked the Center for organized training for farmers and horticulturists to familiarize them with the new techniques, he added.
These new techniques will help farmers and horticulturists improve the quality of their produce, he said.
He also advocated for the inclusion of Chamba district in the “Aroma Mission” for the cultivation of lavender plants and to provide technological support to farmers for the same.
Bearing in mind the vulnerability of the state to earthquakes, the Chief Minister urged Singh to establish a high-tech seismic laboratory with a data analysis center in the seismic zone of Kangra and Hamirpur.
He informed Singh that the state was more prone to natural disasters and hence the need to set up Doppler radars in the two tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti, in addition to establishing meteorological observatories in Hamirpur, Chamba, Nalagarh, Keylong and Kaza regions with a data center in Hamirpur district to strengthen disaster response, analysis and dissemination of weather information, according to the statement.
Singh praised the chief minister’s concern for Himalayan ecology and keen interest in science and technology, the statement added.
|
