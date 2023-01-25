Jokowi praises Heru Budi 3 months after serving as Acting Governor of DKI





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) praised the performance Heru Budi Hartono who only served 3 months as Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta. Jokowi appreciated Heru Budi, who continued the Ciliwung River sewer project after stalling for six years. Heru Budi himself was officially sworn in as Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta on October 17, 2022. The inauguration took place at the Ministry of Interior building. A week after being sworn in, Heru Budi held a meeting with the National Land Agency (BPN). The meeting focused on accelerating the standardization of land acquisition for the Ciliwung Sewer Project. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The meeting was chaired directly by Heru Budi Hartono. The meeting was attended by related parties, including the head of the BPN Jakarta regional office, Dwi Budi Martono, and a number of DKI officials. During the meeting, the regional secretary of DKI revealed that the provincial government is focusing on the construction of Ciliwung Sewer Terminal in Bidara Cina, East Jakarta. For your information, the Ciliwung River channel extends from the water inlet point at Bidara Cina and the water outlet at Kebon Nanas. Heru said the Ciliwung River Pipe can reduce 60 cubic meters of water per second. Heru hopes the sewers can overcome the floods. Message from Jokowi to Heru Budi regarding flood management President Jokowi left an important message to Heru Budi Hartono regarding flood management in Jakarta. Jokowi asked Heru to complete the Ciliwung Sewer Project. This was transmitted by Jokowi after the inauguration of Ciawi Dam and Sukamahi Dam in Bogor, West Java (West Java). Jokowi said the two dams would reduce flooding in Jakarta by around 30%. “These two dams are the Ciawi and Sukamahi dry dams. We hope to reduce flooding in Jakarta by around 30.6%,” Jokowi said in Bogor on Friday, 12/23/2022. Jokowi also left a message for Heru Budi to complete the Ciliwung water pipe. He said the Ciliwung sewer has had a significant effect on flood management in Jakarta. “From 468 hectares it becomes 211 hectares. Less than half, almost half more. So Sukamahi, Ciawi, plus Ciliwung road to BKT,” Jokowi continued. Jokowi’s praise to Heru Budi on the next page… See also ‘Heru Budi asks RW chief in East Jakarta to maintain security ahead of ASEAN summit’:

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-6531547/pujian-jokowi-ke-heru-budi-3-bulan-usai-jabat-pj-gubernur-dki The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos