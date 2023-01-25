Turkey postpones NATO talks on Sweden, Finland applies





Turkey on Tuesday postponed NATO’s tripartite talks between Ankara, Stockholm and Helsinki in response to a Koran-burning protest that took place in Sweden on Saturday. Turkish public broadcaster TRT reported the news, citing Turkish Foreign Ministry sources. No date has been set for the meeting, which was to be held in February in Brussels. The move came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Sweden no longer had Ankara’s backing in its bid to join NATO in retaliation for Sweden’s permission to hold a protest burning the Koran. Those who encourage or condone this perversion have no doubt also considered its consequences. … Sorry, but you won’t get any support from us on NATO, Erdogan told cabinet members on Monday in a rare foreign policy outburst since he kicked off his campaign trail for the planned elections May 14. Danish-Swedish far-right political leader Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Islamic holy book near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday. The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the protest, calling it despicable on Saturday. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also said that Ankara had canceled the Swedish Defense Minister’s next visit to Turkey scheduled for this week. “At this point, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson’s visit to Turkey on January 27 is no longer important or significant. Therefore, we have canceled it,” he said. As Turkey’s grievances with Sweden grow, Ankara has summoned Sweden’s ambassador to the Turkish Foreign Ministry twice in the past two weeks over a series of protests against Turkey. Turkish officials told Swedish Ambassador Staffan Herrstrom last week that Stockholm’s permission for the protest was unacceptable. Stockholm seeks Ankara’s approval to become a NATO member. Finland and Sweden abandoned their historic neutrality policies and made their offer to join NATO in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Turkish officials had previously signaled that Turkey was ready to ratify Finland’s request. Helsinki, which previously announced in June that it would not join NATO without Sweden in solidarity with its western neighbor, hinted on Tuesday that its country could join the alliance without Sweden. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavistohave said on Monday that Helsinki should assess the situation if it turns out that the Swedish app is blocked for a long time. Ankara is asking the two Nordic countries to extradite 130 people over their alleged links to what it sees as terrorist groups, the thorniest issue in talks between Ankara and Stockholm. Turkey’s demands on Sweden also imply restrictions on the activities of groups and individuals that Ankara considers terrorists, including an asset freeze. The two countries were formally invited to the alliance at a summit in June, pending ratification by each of NATO’s 30 members. Turkey and Hungary are the only recalcitrants. Budapest has announced it will ratify the expansion soon, but Ankara is demanding that Stockholm fully address its security concerns before giving the green light. With the postponement, the prospects for NATO expansion before crucial parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey seem less likely than ever.

