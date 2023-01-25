Politics
Elon Musk deletes BBC document at the request of Indian Prime Minister Modi
Twitter and YouTube censored a report criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in coordination with the Indian government. Officials called on Big Tech companies to take action against a BBC documentary exploring Modis’ role in a 2002 genocidal massacre in India’s Gujarat state, which officials called propaganda.
In a series of messages, Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser to India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, denounced the BBC documentary as hostile propaganda and anti-India rubbish. He said Twitter and YouTube had been ordered to block links to the film, adding that the platforms had followed the instructions. Guptas’ statements coincided with posts from Twitter users in India who claimed to have shared links to the documentary, but whose posts were later deleted and replaced with a legal notice.
The government has sent hundreds of requests to different social media platforms, especially YouTube and Twitter, to remove posts that share clips or links to the documentary, Indian journalist Raqib Hameed Naik told The Intercept. And shamefully, the companies are complying with their demands and have taken down many videos and posts.
This act of censorship erasing allegations of crimes against humanity committed by a foreign leader sets an ominous tone for Twitter, especially in light of its new leadership.
Elon Musk’s self-identification as a free speech absolutist was the billionaire’s main talking point as he sought to explain why he took over the platform last year . Much of his criticism of Twitter revolved around his decision to censor reporting around Hunter Biden, the son of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.
While Musk has been happy to oppose the suppression of speech against conservatives in the United States, which he described as nothing less than a battle for the future of civilization, he seems to be failing in the much more serious challenge of standing up to authoritarian authority. requirements of foreign governments. (Twitter’s communications efforts are now led by Musk, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)
Pushing back against censorship of the BBC documentary, opposition All India Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Derek OBrien defiantly posted links to it online.
Sorry, I was not elected to represent the largest democracy in the world to accept censorship, Moira job. Here is the link. Watch it while you can. Moitras’ post is still up, but the link to the documentary no longer works. Moitra had posted a link to the Internet Archive, presumably hoping to circumvent the BBC block, but the Internet Archive then took the link low. She has since posted the audio release on Telegram.
The OBriens post itself was dismantled.
Twitter even blocked indian public seeing two messages from actor John Cusack linking to thedocumentary. (They stay visibleto the American public.) Cusack said he “pushed the ties back and got immediate blowback.” He told The Intercept, I got two notices that I am banned in India. The actor has written a book, ‘Things That Can and Can’t Be Said,’ starring famous Indian scholar Arundhati Roy, a fierce critical of the Modi government.
The Gujarat riots, as the violence is sometimes known, happened in 2002, when Modi was the chief minister of the state. A group of activists aligned with the Hindu nationalist movement, which encompasses the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, have launched a violent campaign against local Muslims. Modi, who has been accused of personally encouraging the violence, reportedly told police forces to stand down in the face of the ongoing violence, which has killed around 1,000 people.
The documentary has angered Mr Modi as he continues to shirk responsibility for his complicity in the violence, said Naik, the reporter. He sees the documentary as a threat to his image internationally and has launched an unprecedented crackdown in India.
Modis government in India regularly applies pressure to Twitter in an attempt to bend the social media platform to his will. At one point the government threatened to arrest Twitter staff in the country for their refusal to ban accounts maintained by detractors.
When Musk took over, Twitter only had a 20% compliance rate regarding the Indian government’s withdrawal requests. When the billionaire privatized the company, around 90% of Twitter India’s 200 employees were fired. Now the pressure from Indian governments on Twitter seems to be gaining traction.
A key difference may be Musks other trading entanglements. Musk himself has his own business interests in India, where Tesla is lobbying, so far no luckto gain tax breaks to enter the Indian market.
Whatever the reason for the apparent change, the actions taken by Twitter at the behest of the Modis government bode ill for Musks who claims to be running the company to protect free speech. While Musk felt good about wading through America’s culture wars on behalf of conservatives, he’s been far more reluctant to take a stand on the far graver threats to free speech from autocratic governments.
One of the early strengths of Twitter, and social media in general, was the threat it posed to autocratic governments, as evidenced by its use during the 2009 protests in Iran and later the Arab Spring. Dictators across the region blamed the company for allowing what they considered forbidden speech.
Musk, however, said he defers to local laws on speech impairments. As I said, my preference is to approximate the laws of the countries in which Twitter operates, Musk tweeted Last year. If citizens want something banned, then pass a law to do so, otherwise it should be allowed.
Google, which owns YouTube, has also come under intense pressure from the Indian government. The company’s public transparency reports show that the Indian government has been a prodigious source of content removals, sending more than 15,000 censorship requests since 2011, compared to less than 5,000 in Germany and nearly 11,000 in the United States. States during the same period.
These reports show a varying level of compliance on Google’s part: between January and June 2022, Google censored almost 9% of material submitted by the Indian government, but almost 44% during this period in 2020. YouTube n did not immediately respond to a request for comment. .
Akshay Marathe, a former spokesman for the opposition party controlling the government of Delhi and Punjab, told The Intercept that the social media takedown demands were part of a broader crackdown. Modi “has used India’s law enforcement apparatus quite brazenly to jail political opponents, journalists and activists on a regular basis,” Marathe said. “His directive to Twitter to remove all links from the documentary (and Twitter’s shocking compliance after Elons’ free speech pledge) also follows the Modi government’s decision announcement that it will soon put in place a regulatory regime in which it will have the right to determine what is fake news and order Big Tech platforms to remove the content.
