Trump leads Biden by three points in potential 2024 game





Former President Donald Trump has a narrow lead over President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 election, according to a poll released Tuesday that shows the former commander-in-chief has gained ground over his Democratic rival since November.

Trump, 76, has the support of 44% of those polled, compared to 41% for Biden, while another 10% say they would support another presidential candidate in two years, according to the Emerson College poll.

The same November poll found Biden, 80, leading Trump by 45% to 41% in a hypothetical 2020 election replay.

The survey also showed a rebound in Biden Jobs’ approval from 39% in November to 44% now. His disapproval rating, meanwhile, has gone from 52% in November to 48% now.

Spencer Kimball, executive director of the Emerson Poll, said Biden’s rebound was due to increased support among independents, college graduates and voters of both sexes.

Former President Donald Trump leads President Biden by 3 points in a hypothetical game in 2024. Reuters

Nearly six in 10 Democratic primary voters — 58% — think Biden should be their standard bearer in 2024, but 42% still say they want someone else.

Trump, who announced a third consecutive bid for the White House in November, has a 26 percentage point lead (55% to 29%) over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered the most powerful Republican primary challenger. of the former president.

The rest of the Republican field lags far behind, with former Vice President Mike Pence at 6%; former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley garnering 3% support; and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, all at 1%.

President Biden fell behind former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical match in 2024. AFP via Getty Images

Trump has been stuck on 55% of the Republican primary vote since November, but support for DeSantis has risen four percentage points over the same period. Support for Pence and Cruz fell two percentage points each, while support for Haley remained stable.

The poll surveyed 1,015 registered voters between Jan. 19 and Jan. 21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

