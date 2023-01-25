Politics
Boris Johnson ally criticized for defending Prince Andrew
A BORIS Johnson ally is set to come to the defense of Prince Andrew in a newspaper column.
In an article for the Telegraph, Charles Moore, who was made a peer by Johnson in 2020, said he believed the Duke of York may well be innocent.
Moore said he didn’t think the prince would be stupid enough to lie on TV about such a serious matter in relation to his interview with Emily Maitlis.
But it received major criticism from the public, with people calling it spectacularly stupid and others criticizing the symbiotic relationship between conservative-leaning newspapers and the royal family as sickening.
In his column, Monarchist Moore, a former editor of the Telegraph and the Spectator, said he had three reasons to believe Prince Andrew may not be guilty.
He said: As far as I can remember, I was the only journalist to suggest at the time that Prince Andrew may not have been guilty of the sex crimes alleged against him by Virginia Giuffre.
I said this without any special knowledge inside, but I had three reasons. The first was simply the doctrine of innocent until proven guilty.
The second was the nature of American legal proceedings, in which the shakedown is treated almost like a section of the American Constitution. It seems wise in such a culture to question many assertions made.
The third was that I couldn’t believe that the Duke of York, despite not being the brightest tool in the royal shed, could have been stupid enough to lie on television about such a serious matter.
It was easy to admit that he had behaved stupidly, perhaps shabbily, in his association with Jeffrey Epstein, but that exaggerated the credulity that he might have dared to borrow Buckingham Palace and give his interview the wrong way. tried at the BBC to Emily Maitlis if he had committed the crimes of which he was accused.
Social media erupted on the column which was promoted on the front page of The Telegraph with one user saying: This today on the front page of The Telegraph, by the obnoxious propagandist and Tory intruder Charles Moore, tells you everything you you should know about what was a decent, albeit still right-wing newspaper.
The symbiotic relationship between the conservative client press and the royal family is sickening.
Moore is known for his authoritative biography of Margaret Thatcher and now writes regular columns for the Spectator and the Telegraph. He was Johnson’s boss when the former prime minister was a journalist.
Sharing a photo from another column he wrote in 2019 titled In Defense of Prince Andrew, another Twitter user said of the column: Charles Moore reveals a lot about himself.
Another user, while sharing a screenshot of the column, said on social media: There’s a bad smell in the room, it must be Charles Moore’s decaying brain.
Andrew agreed in 2022 to make a substantial donation to the Giuffres charity after the couple agreed to an undisclosed out-of-court settlement.
Although the parties settled the case, the agreement was not an admission of guilt on the Duke’s part and he has always vigorously denied the allegations made against him.
