Completed in April 2023, Ciliwung Sodetan is part of Jakarta’s flood control master plan – kagama.co





KAGAMA.CO, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono and Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono witnessed the works of the breakthrough line or the last borehole to connect the Ciliwung river tunnel pipe sodetan project in Jakarta on Tuesday (24/1/2023). Construction of the Ciliwung sodetan in the form of a 1,268 meter long tunnel with two pipelines with a diameter of 3.5 meters each, which serves to channel part of the flood flow of the Ciliwung River to the channel of Eastern Flood (KBT) and the Cipinang River. President Jokowi said the Ciliwung River Sodetan project is part of the capital’s flood control master plan from upstream to downstream. Upstream, two dry dams have been completed in Bogor Regency, namely the Ciawi dam with a capacity of 6.05 million m3 and the Sukamahi dam with a capacity of 1.7 million m3. Also Read: Eligible for Operation, Section 2 of Semarang Demak Toll Road is ready for operation “The two dams above are finished, now we also have to take care of them below, which will soon be finished.” “We hope that, God willing, in April 2023, the Ciliwung Sodetan will be completed and can reduce many flooded lands in Jakarta,” President Jokowi said in his press release on Tuesday. According to President Jokowi, when the Ciliwung Sodetan is opened in Alert 4, it can reduce the Ciliwung River flood flow by 33 m3 per second, while in Alert 1, it can reduce by 63 m3 per second. . “If it is only pumps, the standardization of Ciliwung River and other 12 rivers that flow through Jakarta such as Mookervaart River, Pasanggrahan River, Angke River, Cipinang River, etc. should also be standardized. if we want Jakarta not to be flooded, further north with coastal levees and a giant levee,” President Jokowi said in his press release, Tuesday (24/1/2023). Also Read: Spending IDR 1.9 trillion, Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam was inaugurated by President Jokowi

