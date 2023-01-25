Politics
How India used emergency powers to block online clips
A BBC documentary India: the Modi question, which revisits Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, has created an uproar in the country. A few days after the first episode aired, the government permanently blocked the series using emergency powers.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered YouTube and Twitter to remove links sharing the BBC documentary. The order was passed under the emergency provisions of the Information Technology Rules, 2021.
Videos sharing hostile @BBCWorld propaganda and anti-Indian garbage, disguised as a documentary, on @YouTube and tweets sharing links to the BBC documentary have been blocked under India’s sovereign laws and rules, senior adviser Kanchan Gupta wrote on Twitter on Saturday, adding that both YouTube and Twitter have complied with the order.
The former journalist said that several government departments, including interior and external affairs, reviewed the documentary and found that it denigrated the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court, creating divisions between Indian communities and making unfounded allegations.
Although the documentary was not released in India, links and clips have surfaced on social media.
What are the emergency arrangements?
The I&B Ministry has emergency powers to block content it deems harmful to the integrity and sovereignty of India. Rule 16 of the IT Rules, 2021, notified on February 25, 2021, refers to the government’s power to block information in an emergency and allows it to remove content immediately.
According to the rules, in an emergency where no delay is acceptable, the Ministry Secretary may, on an interim basis, issue directions to identified or identifiable persons, publishers or intermediaries to block public access to certain content. if satisfied that it is necessary or advisable. and justifiable to do so on the written recommendation of an authorized officer who has reviewed the content. This can be done without giving intermediaries or publishers the opportunity to be heard.
The I&B Department may issue content takedown notices to social media intermediaries such as YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The action may be brought if the identified content meets the criteria referred to in paragraph (1) of Article 69A of the Computer Law on the blocking of public access to any information via a computer resource.
This subsection states that the Union Government may order the blocking of content in the interest of India’s sovereignty and integrity, defence, security, friendly relations with other other nations or public order or to prevent incitement to commit a recognizable offence.
Have emergency powers been used in the past?
Yes, this is not the first time that the government has used computer law to block content. Since 2021, emergency provisions have been used at least seven times, mostly to remove videos from YouTube.
On December 12, 2022, the government issued instructions to block a Pakistan-based OTT platform, Vidly TV. The website, two mobile apps, four social media accounts and a smart TV app connected to it have been banned.
Vidly TV came to the attention of governments after releasing a web series titled Sevak: The Confessions, which depicts an anti-Indian narrative about sensitive events in India’s history like the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, the Babri Majid demolition, Operation Blue Star, Malegaon explosions, among others.
On September 26 last year, the I&B ministry ordered YouTube to remove 45 videos from 10 channels because the content included fake news and tweaked videos aimed at spreading hatred among religious communities.
On April 25 last year, six Pakistan-based YouTube channels and 10 Indian channels were blocked for broadcasting misinformation related to national security, New Delhi’s foreign relations and community discord.
The first time the ministry took action against Indian accounts was on April 4, 2022. Twenty-two new YouTube channels, one news website and three Twitter accounts and one Facebook were removed for having published content related to the Indian Army. , Jammu and Kashmir and fake content about the war in Ukraine. Of the 22 channels, 18 were from India, according to a report by The Indian Express.
Punjab Politics TV apps, websites and social media accounts that had close ties to the banned Sikhs for Justice organization were banned on February 18, 2022 for posting content that may incite harmony and to communal separatism.
The government blocked the operation of 35 news channels on YouTube, two Twitter accounts and two Instagram accounts, a Facebook page and two websites for spreading fake anti-Indian news on digital media on January 21, 2022. The channels YouTube is said to have all operated from Pakistan and except for posting sensitive content related to the Indian military, Jammu and Kashmir, etc., and content aimed at undermining the democratic process of elections in five states.
On December 21, 2021, 20 YouTube channels and two websites operating from Pakistan were blocked for spreading anti-Indian propaganda. Channels published controversial content on Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc., I&B Ministry says, reports The Indian Express.
As the Ministry of I&B issues a press release announcing content blocking guidelines, in the case of the BBC documentary no such action was taken. The information became public through a tweet thread posted by Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the ministry.
Important
Video sharing @BBCWorld hostile propaganda and anti-Indian garbage, disguised as a documentary, on @Youtube and tweets sharing links to the BBC documentary have been blocked under India’s sovereign laws and rules.
n1
Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) January 21, 2023
Why did the documentary anger New Delhi?
The first episode of India: the Modi questionwho was released on January 17, alleged that a team sent by the British government discovered that Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat, was directly responsible for a climate of impunity that led to violence against Muslims in 2022. BBC described the two-part film as a look at the troubled relationship between the Indian government and the Muslim minority following Modis’ re-election in 2019.
The documentary was not officially released in India, but its pirated versions and clips were circulating on social media platforms. Links to it and clips were posted by Trinamool MP Derek OBrien, lead solicitor Prashant Bhushan and journalist Rana Ayyub.
The Foreign Office dismissed the series, saying it reflected colonial bias and mindset. Responding to a question about the documentary at last week’s weekly press conference, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi noted that the film had not been screened in India and was not legally available on social media or streaming platforms.
The bias, the lack of objectivity and frankly, a continued colonial mindset is glaringly visible. Rather, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and the individuals who are peddling this narrative again, he said. This makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it and frankly, we do not wish to honor such efforts.
With contributions from agencies
