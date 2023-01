Is Donald Trump the luckiest man in the world?

Contrary to his absurd claims, Donald Trump is certainly not the best president in our nation’s history, but he might be the luckiest man alive. Not only has President Joe Biden admitted to having, like his Republican predecessor, improperly stored classified documents on his personal premises. Now Mike Pence, that paragon of conservative social ethics and main challenger to Trump 2024, has admitted he did the same.

Consider that Democratic operatives, the Deep State, and the vast intersection of the two have spent nearly a decade trying to legally ban Trump from the presidency. Two consecutive impeachments, the latter far more meritorious than the first, failed to bar Trump from federal office, and countless civil lawsuits, ranging from sexual harassment and assault charges to tax evasion and racketeering, had neither legal force nor significant publicity. swing its base.

After all of this, the FBI who sought to undermine his former boss finally caught his white whale. Just as the FBI only caught mobster Al Capone for the most mundane of tax evasion crimes, the FBI finally got Trump for, of course, the improper possession and storage of classified government documents.

For ordinary people, a conviction for mishandling classified documents can land them in jail for years. Trump, too, was probably on some kind of sentence, a reward for the ghosts of the Deep State who have spent the past eight years dreaming about it.

However, the luckiest man in politics, if not the planet, was bailed out not only by Biden, the famous restorer of standards, but also by his former vice president, who was surely preparing to run against him in as its ethical law. sustainable alternative for preservatives.

There is no politically feasible way for prosecutors to try Trump without trying Pence and castigating Biden. The only person other than Trump who has a reason to smile today is a politician looking to beat the final boss the old-fashioned way: at the polls.

