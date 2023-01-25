Turkey postpones NATO meeting with Sweden and Finland: State TV | News





The meeting, which was scheduled for February, is canceled at Ankara’s request, sources told state-owned TRT.

Turkey has indefinitely postponed a new round of talks with Sweden and Finland over northern neighbors’ NATO membership bids following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, state TV reported. Turkish state. The meeting which was to take place in Brussels has been postponed at the request of Ankara, the public channel announced on Tuesday. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was also due to attend the talks scheduled for next month. Turkey’s move came a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden that he would not back its bid for the Western US-led defense alliance after a leader burned the Koran Swedish far-right over the weekend. Offers of NATO membership must be ratified by all members of the alliance, of which Turkey is a member. Swedish-Turkish relations have recently been strained and Ankara was outraged by the burning of the Koran outside its embassy in Stockholm. The protest was approved by Swedish authorities, despite strong objections from Turkey. Elections in May Erdogan’s comments and Tuesday’s postponement dim Sweden and Finland’s prospects of joining the bloc ahead of Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections in May. Finland hinted for the first time on Tuesday that it may consider joining NATO without Sweden due to Stockholm’s diplomatic problems with Ankara. The Biden administration reiterated on Tuesday that it supports Finland and Sweden joining NATO as soon as possible. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a press briefing that he would not raise the issue of Finland’s possible membership without Sweden, after the Turkish president said that Sweden should not expect support from his country. Previous rounds of NATO’s tripartite talks have brought together Foreign Ministry officials and focused on a specific list of Turkish demands, which include the expulsion of dozens of mostly Kurdish suspects. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members not to have ratified the Nordic neighbors’ historic decision to break their tradition of military non-alignment in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban promised his parliament would approve both offers next month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/24/turkey-postpones-nato-meeting-with-sweden-finland-state-tv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos