Indian university warns against showing BBC documentary on Modi





NEW DELHI (Reuters) A major Indian university has warned its student union of strict disciplinary action if it goes ahead with the planned screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, saying it could disturb the peace and harmony of the campus. The Modis government dismissed the documentary, which impugned his leadership during deadly riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002, as propaganda, blocked its broadcast and also banned the sharing of any clips via social media in the country. Modi was chief minister of Gujarat during the violence in which more than 2,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims. The student union at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, long seen as a bastion of leftist politics, said on Twitter that it would screen the documentary India: The Modi Question in a cafeteria at 9 p.m. (3:30 p.m. GMT). The university administration said on its website that it did not allow the documentary to be broadcast. This is to emphasize that such unauthorized activity can disrupt the peace and harmony of the college campus, the university said. Students/individuals concerned are strongly advised to cancel the proposed program immediately, failing which strict disciplinary action may be taken in accordance with university rules. Union President Aishe Ghosh tweeted to students for the screening of a documentary that has been banned by an elected government in the largest democracy. Violence in Gujarat erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59 people. Crowds then unleashed in Muslim neighborhoods. In 2017, the Gujarat High Court jailed 11 men for life for setting fire to the train. Modi has denied accusations that he did not do enough to stop the riots and was exonerated in 2012 following an investigation overseen by the Supreme Court. Another petition challenging his exoneration was dismissed last year. The BBC said last week that the documentary had been rigorously researched and involved a wide range of voices and opinions, including responses from people from the Hindu nationalist Modis Bharatiya Janata party. The documentary is also set to screen on various campuses in the southern state of Kerala on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Robert Birsel)

