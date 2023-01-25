Trump claims winning a golf tournament in which he appears to have cheated makes him fit to be president





Over the weekend, Donald Trump took part in a golf tournament. Did he win? Well, that depends on who you ask. If you ask Trump, he did, writing on Truth Social that it was a great honor to win the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club, one of the nation’s top courses, in County of Palm Beach, Florida. Competed against many quality golfers and hit the ball long and straight. If you ask the other people who entered the tournament, he didn’t really do it and only won by cheating.

By The Independent:

Mr Trump’s announcement may have surprised those following his movements over the weekend, as a video emerged online showing him delivering a eulogy at North Carolina vlogger Diamond’s funeral on Saturday. . Club sources quoted by the Daily Mail described the competitors as surprised when they arrived for the second day of the tournament on Sunday to find Mr Trump’s name at the top of the standings five points ahead of Saturday’s best performer .

TheMail reported that Mr Trump told organizers he played a solid round on the course on Thursday and decided that would count as his day one score.

Is cheating at golf, at age 76, a completely ridiculous thing to do? Safe. Is this something Donald Trump is known for? Yes. Is the even more absurd part of this story the fact that Trump claimed his supposed victory was proof that he was fit to be President of the United States? In effect!

After declaring that he had won the tournament, the ex-president told his supporters: The reason I am announcing this on fabulous TRUTH is that in a very real way it serves as a physical examination, but MUCH harder. You need strength and stamina to WIN, and I have strength and stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength and stamina to GOVERN!

While the former guy hasn’t suggested that the next presidential election be decided by a golf tournament, there’s absolutely a non-zero chance he’s thinking about it.

Weird way of saying that I never brought home classified documents but each his own

Sarah Huckabee Sanders tries her hand at acting

