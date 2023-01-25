No10 insists Britain continues to ‘lead the way’ in backing Ukraine after Boris Johnson’s tank call

Downing Street today insisted Britain is ‘leading the way’ in providing support to Ukraine after Boris Johnson’s call for greater supplies of Western military equipment.

The former prime minister, fresh from a surprise visit to Kyiv over the weekend, implored the United States and European nations to heed Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky’s call for more tanks.

Mr Johnson, writing in the Daily Mail, asked ‘what are we waiting for?’ as he wondered why the West’s “abundance” of weaponry was not being used to confront Russian forces.

In a sweep of Washington DC, Berlin and London, the former prime minister questioned whether Western tanks were currently “guarding North Rhine-Westphalia”, “protecting Tennessee” or “prowling the villages of the Wiltshire”.

In response to the former Prime Minister’s remarks today, Downing Street highlighted Britain’s recent commitment to send a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine and suggested that Rishi Sunak would like to see other countries follow suit.

But the No10 insisted he would not ‘dictate’ other nations what they should do to support Kyiv amid growing international pressure on Germany to send in its Leopard 2 tanks.

There is growing international pressure on Germany to allow Leopard 2 tanks to be sent to Ukraine as well

Mr Sunak’s official spokesperson said: ‘I think you can see from our commitment to send significant numbers of Challenger tanks that the UK is once again leading the way in providing the necessary support. to help Ukraine win this war.”

“We’re proud of our record on this and it’s something that will continue for the long term.”

Downing Street added that Britain continued to “play the role of facilitator” to win more support for Ukraine, including at last week’s meeting of allies at Germany’s Ramstein air base.

Friday’s meeting provoked a backlash against Germany over its reluctance to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.

Berlin has since signaled that it will not prevent other European countries – such as Poland – from sending the German-made tanks to Kyiv, for which Germany’s prior approval is required in the export conditions. .

Asked if the Prime Minister was concerned that Germany would not allow Leopard 2 tanks to be sent to Ukraine, Mr Sunak’s spokesman said: ‘As the Foreign Minister said foreign and others, we would like to see additional support provided to Ukraine and that includes additional tanks.

“This is something President Zelensky clearly thinks is needed and we agree.

“What we’re not going to do is dictate to other countries exactly what they should or shouldn’t deliver in the first place, what those countries and elected ministers have to establish.”

No10 also declined to comment on whether it was appropriate that the Baltic states – Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania – issued a public statement imploring Germany to provide tanks.

“We do not undertake to dictate to other countries what public statements they must or must not make,” added the Prime Minister’s spokesman.

“I am explaining to you the position of the government. We seek to work as much as possible with our allies in parallel and I think our approach has paid off.

“You have seen the enormous amounts of equipment, material and financial support that have been provided to Ukraine since the start of the war.”