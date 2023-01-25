Politics
The office of village chief lasts another six years, three periods
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – said President Joko Widodo, mandate village chief (kades) currently still complies with the rules, namely for six years and a maximum of three terms.
This is what the president said when asked if he supported a term of the village chief of six years or nine years.
“The (UU) law is still six years, three periods away,” Jokowi said after reviewing the Ciliwung River Sewer Project at BBWS Ciliwung-Cisadane, East Jakarta, on Tuesday, 01/23/ 2023.
Read also: The President of Commission V DPR asks the Ministry of Health to assess the term of office of village chiefs
Jokowi also requested that the proposal to extend the term of the village chief from six to nine years be submitted to the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia (DPR).
The president said the proposal process was within the legislature.
“Yes, what is called a wish, what is called an aspiration, please forward it to the DPR. But what is clear is that the law (UU) is very clear on the six-year limit and for the three periods. The process will be in the DPR later,” he said.
As previously reported, on January 17, thousands of village chiefs staged a protest outside the DPR RI building to demand an extension of the term to nine years.
On the same day, President Joko Widodo reportedly approved the proposed term for village chiefs of six to nine years.
It is just that, for the pursuit of the realization of the proposal submitted to the legislator.
This was conveyed by PDI Perjuangan (PDI-P) politician Budiman Sudjatmiko after meeting President Jokowi at the presidential palace in Jakara.
Also Read: Said Budiman Sudjatmiko, Jokowi Agrees to Serve 9 Years as Village Chief
Apart from this, the Minister of Villages, Disadvantaged Regions Development and Transmigration (PDTT Mendes) Abdul Halim Iskandar also said that he supports the proposal to extend the tenure of village chiefs.
Therefore, Mendes Abdul Halim encouraged the DPR RI to immediately discuss the revision of the Village Law Number 6 of 2014 which contains rules regarding the tenure of village chiefs.
Although it is claimed that the government agreed, village government organizations criticized the proposal.
Asri Anas, chairman of the Advisory Council of All Indonesian Village Government Associations (MPO Apdesi), said the term extension was a temptation of the PDI-P and the PKB.
Read also: Extension of the mandate of a village chief subject to emerging corruption
The temptation has been widely conveyed over the past year. In fact, for six years, the village chiefs have not seriously discussed the extension of their mandate to 9 years.
Anas said that before this election, DPR members are on vacation. Then the politicians of the PDI Perjuangan and the PKB issued “temptations” to the village chiefs.
“I’m sorry, I’ll mention it from the PDI and the PKB if the recess suddenly talks about something like this, do you think it’s good or not if the term is extended to 9 years?” said Anas when contacted Kompas.com by phone, Sunday (22/1/2023).
|
