Bidens’ handling of secret documents complicates case against Trump





WASHINGTON FBI agents search President Biden’s private home. The Republicans are on the attack. Democrats are reluctant to defend it. Lawyers are recruited. Witnesses are questioned. The press officer is bombarded with questions that she cannot or does not want to answer.

But amid the familiar soundtrack of the Washington scandal, the biggest cost to the president may be the opportunity cost: Even if nothing comes of the special counsel’s new investigation into the mishandling of classified documents by his teams, politically, it effectively left former President Donald J. Trump off the hook for hoarding secret papers.

The cases are distinctly different in their peculiarities, as has been repeatedly noted. Mr. Biden has cooperated with authorities, inviting them to search his home, while Mr. Trump has defied efforts to recover documents even after being subpoenaed, prompting a judge to issue a search warrant. But they are similar enough that, in practice, Democrats can no longer use the issue politically against Mr. Trump, and investigators may find it harder to prosecute him criminally.

I think it’s likely that when the investigation is complete, the Biden case will end up being one of the unintentional mistakes, but not a willful disregard for the rules or the law, said David Axelrod, former senior adviser to the President Barack Obama. The Trump affair is quite different and more serious. But in the court of public opinion, those lines may now be blurred.

They will be even more hazy if additional drip-drop revelations of Mr. Bidens’ case produce more damaging information. Democratic allies are growing frustrated with a White House that hid the discovery of secret documents from the public for two months and, even once it was reported, provided only partial information and then said the search completed for more documents to be revealed.

The public perception that everyone is doing it will only be fueled by the latest discovery of classified documents at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence in Indiana. Mr. Pence had a lawyer run through the files out of an abundance of caution, CNN reported Tuesday, and once the papers were found, they quickly turned them over to authorities.

No one was happier with the developments than Mr. Trump, who predictably used them to distract from his own mishandling of documents and accuse Democrats and the government of targeting him by partisan animosity. In a fundraising on Tuesday, he told supporters he was being persecuted by a Trump-bothered special prosecutor while Mr Biden received white-glove treatment.

Biden lied to the American people and armed the Department of Justice or, as I call it, the Department of Injustice to prosecute me for the very crime he actually committed, Mr Trump said in a video . The difference is that even though I did everything right, I didn’t do anything wrong, Biden did everything wrong.

At the same time, Republicans uncomfortable with questions about the former president rushed to suggest an equivalence or even to assert that Mr. Bidens’ conduct was worse than Mr. Trump’s.

They are very similar and yet there are some differences, Rep. Nancy Mace, Republican of South Carolina, said Sunday on Meet the Press on NBC. They are similar in that they both wrongfully removed classified information from the National Archives and secure facilities, she said. But the difference is that since Mr. Biden left office six years ago, these documents were hidden away, no one knew about them.

A new poll has indicated that most Americans think Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden did something wrong. Seventy-seven percent of those polled by ABC News and Ipsos said Mr. Trump acted improperly in handling classified documents, while 64% said Mr. Biden did.

Many Americans make a distinction on the degree of wrongdoing. 43% said Mr. Trump’s conduct was a more serious concern, compared with 20% who said Mr. Bidens was more serious. But 30% found them just as serious.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has appointed separate special advocates to investigate the Trump and Biden cases, an effort to insulate them from each other and, in theory at least, from politics. But the very fact of appointing a special advocate for each suggests a certain parallel in terms of public messaging.

Plus, at the end of the day, Mr. Garland will always make the last call on what to do in either case, inviting attacks for a double standard if he were to press charges in one case and not in the other. It gets even more complicated since Justice Department policy established under previous administrations states that a sitting president cannot be charged even if there is evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Mr. Garland, a former federal appeals judge who came to his current post with a bipartisan reputation for independence and rectitude, now finds himself insisting to skeptics that he can oversee both investigations in a way impartial, even if one involves his boss and the other the man who is running against his boss in the presidential election next year.

The Justice Department’s role is to apply the facts and the law and make appropriate decisions in a nonpartisan and neutral manner, he told reporters this week. This is what we have done in each of these cases.

At least that’s what Mr. Bidens’ lawyers hope. The heart of their legal strategy is to make it clear that they are doing the opposite of what Mr. Trump’s lawyers have done. They quickly contacted authorities after the documents were discovered and sought to work collaboratively to find other misplaced papers.

This cost them in the public sphere as they concluded that it would be more beneficial not to publicly disclose the findings, so as not to antagonize Justice Department officials reviewing the situation and ultimately persuade them that the incident n was nothing more than an honest mistake. . As far as is known, the president’s attorneys, unlike Mr. Trump’s team, have not resisted any requests from investigators or attacked the prosecutors in charge.

In terms of the court ruling, the fact that Mr. Biden is now defending himself over his manipulation of documents in theory has no direct bearing on whether Mr. Trump should be indicted for his actions. In reality, however, prosecutors are sensitive to public perception. In fact, that concern is why Mr. Garland appointed special advocates to handle each of these investigations, even though he said he believed his department could have handled them fairly.

Andrew Weissmann, who was a key aide to Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign on behalf of Mr. Trump, said public perception should have no effect on whether a case should be brought against the former president.

Drawing relevant factual distinctions is a core function of the DOJ, he said. But there is no denying its relevance as a political issue. Public acceptance of the legitimacy of bringing the first-ever criminal case against a former US president is going to be critical.

Stanley M. Brand, a prominent Washington attorney who previously served as general counsel for the House of Representatives, said Mr. Trump’s legal team may seek to challenge a lawsuit citing political bias.

There’s also the issue of selective prosecution: treating similar cases differently based on classification or criteria of suspects, Brand said. Referring to Mr. Garland, he added: I would allege that as a presidential appointee he is in conflict with a conflict which cannot be resolved by the appointment of a special advocate because, under the DOJ regulations, he retains ultimate responsibility.

That doesn’t mean a judge would agree with Mr. Trump’s argument. Even if such claims do not ultimately prevail in court, Mr. Brand said, they complicate the AG’s decision, and he should weigh the likelihood of protracted and complicated litigation before the trial of such claims. .

At the moment, however, it is in the court of public opinion that cases are taken, and both Republicans and Democrats agree that Mr Trump has taken a break. After all the furor over Mr. Trump’s brazen resistance to returning the documents and his insistence that he could declassify them just by thinking about it, attention has turned to Mr. Biden.

This is no longer the simple story of a former president who appears to have willfully taken hundreds of documents that did not belong to him, whether they were declassified or not, and then refused for over a year to return them all. , even under the orders of a judge. Instead, it is one more chapter in the whataboutism that Mr. Trump and his allies have repeatedly used to justify or defend his actions.

Tim Miller, a longtime Republican strategist who has become one of the former president’s leading critics, said there is a stark contrast between Mr. Trump’s handling of the classified documents issue and the way which Mr. Biden did.

But politically, he said, the case plays into the hands of former presidents. Trump has a championship-level ability to cover his tracks, Miller said, and create false equivalences between his own illicit behavior and other people’s more mundane mistakes.

