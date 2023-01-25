Indian university warns students not to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi

A leading Indian university has threatened tough disciplinary action if its student union implements a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, saying the move could disrupt peace and harmony on campus.
The Modis government dismissed the documentary, which impugned his leadership during deadly riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002, as propaganda, blocked its broadcast and also banned the sharing of any clips through social media in India.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app.
Modi was the western state’s chief minister during the violence that killed more than 2,000 people, mostly Muslims.
The student union at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, long seen as a bastion of leftist politics, said on Twitter that it would screen the documentary India: The Modi Question in a cafeteria at 9 p.m. (3:30 p.m. GMT).
On its website, the university administration said it had not authorized the screening.
This is to emphasize that such unauthorized activity can disturb the peace and harmony of the university campus, he added.
The students/individuals concerned are strongly advised to immediately cancel the proposed program, failing which strict disciplinary action may be taken in accordance with university rules.
On Twitter, union president Aishe Ghosh had asked students to attend the screening of the documentary, describing it as having been banned by an elected government in the largest democracy.
Asked by Reuters if the union planned to carry out the screening, Ghosh replied: Yes, we are.
She, however, declined to comment on the university’s threat of disciplinary action.
Police are closely monitoring the situation, said a Delhi police officer monitoring the area around JNU. But police in the capital declined to make any official comment.
The documentary is also set to screen on select campuses in the communist-ruled southern state of Kerala.
India’s Home Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the government’s plans if the film is screened at JNU and Kerala.
The 2002 violence in Gujarat erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59 people. Crowds then unleashed in Muslim neighborhoods. In 2017, 11 men were jailed for life for setting the train on fire.
Modi has denied accusations that he did not do enough to stop the riots and was exonerated in 2012 following an investigation overseen by the Supreme Court. Another petition challenging his exoneration was dismissed last year.
Last week, the BBC said the documentary had been rigorously researched and involved a wide range of voices and opinions, including responses from people from the Hindu nationalist Modis Bharatiya Janata party.
The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the threat of disciplinary action.
Read more:
Egyptian president visits India amid investment surge
Cow dung protects against radiation, Indian court finds in sentencing cattle smuggler
India slams BBC documentary on 2002 riots in Modis’ home state as propaganda