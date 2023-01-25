President Xi Jinping delivers a video speech at the seventh summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States

On January 24, the seventh Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) is held in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. At the invitation of Argentine President Alberto Fernndez, CELAC Rotating President, President Xi Jinping delivered a video address at the summit.

President Xi Jinping noted that Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries are important members of the developing world. They also participate actively in global governance and make important contributions to it. CELAC has become an indispensable driving force for global South-South cooperation. CELAC has played an important role in safeguarding regional peace, promoting common development and promoting regional integration.

President Xi Jinping stressed that China always supports the regional integration process of Latin America and the Caribbean. We attach great importance to our relations with CELAC and consider CELAC as our key partner in strengthening solidarity among developing countries and strengthening South-South cooperation. Therefore, China works with LAC countries to steadily strengthen the China-CELAC Forum and usher China-LAC relations into a new era of equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and benefits for the people. More and more countries in the region have engaged in high-quality cooperation with China within the framework of the “Belt and Road”, supported and participated in the Global Development Initiative and the global security, and work with China to build a China-LAC community with a shared future. .

President Xi Jinping stressed that the world is going through a new period of turbulence and transformation. We can only meet the challenges and get through this difficult period through greater solidarity and closer cooperation. China is ready to continue to work with LAC countries to help each other and make progress together, and uphold peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, common values ​​of humanity. . China stands ready to join forces with LAC countries to promote world peace and development, build a community with a shared future for mankind and open up an even better future for the world.