Politics
JNU cuts electricity to prevent broadcast of BBC series on PM Modi, students turn to phones and laptops
The administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cut off electricity to the campus on Tuesday evening after a group of students tried to organize the screening of a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Today reported.
On Monday, posters surfaced on the JNU campus by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), announcing the screening of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the corps office. student. Following this, the JNU administration issued a warning to cancel the event or face “strict disciplinary measures”.
However, the student union went ahead with the plan to screen the documentary. In a letter to the administration, stating that “the screening of the film/documentary is a voluntary action by the students who wish to attend the screening”.
“In showing the documentary/film, we are not trying to create any form of discord. The purpose of the screening is only to view the documentary on campus. Only students with a voluntary interest would participate in the selection,” the letter adds.
Ahead of the scheduled screening, police were deployed outside the JNU campus on Tuesday evening. However, before the screening, the electricity was cut off inside the campus.
Following this, the JNU student body shared links with the students and asked them to come together to stream the series on their cell phones.
“The link will be shared en masse with students present at the JNUSU office and interested in viewing the documentary. We will watch the documentary together in a public gathering on our mobile phones. We will continue to screen the series through alternative mechanisms,” said a JNUSU statement read after a power outage on the college campus.
Choose a plan based on your location
|
Sources
2/ https://thekashmirwalla.com/jnu-cuts-electricity-to-prevent-screening-of-bbc-series-on-pm-modi-students-turn-to-phones-laptops/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- JNU cuts electricity to prevent broadcast of BBC series on PM Modi, students turn to phones and laptops
- DOJ sues Google over alleged proprietary ad tech practices
- Top medical schools join growing revolt against rankings US News
- India crushes New Zealand to claim the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings
- Official: This is the new limited edition 188mph BMW M3 CS
- Scientists show how microbiome and feeding patterns affect circadian rhythms in the gut
- President Xi Jinping delivers a video speech at the seventh summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States
- Valid for three more years, the Penal Code in the interest of the state
- North West men’s basketball outlasts Badgers in home win on the wire
- Erdogan says he won’t support Sweden’s NATO bid after anti-Muslim protest
- Salvino named MPSF Player of the Week
- Monterey Park Shooting Victim My Nahn Loved Fashion and Dance