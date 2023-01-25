JNU cuts electricity to prevent broadcast of BBC series on PM Modi, students turn to phones and laptops

The administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cut off electricity to the campus on Tuesday evening after a group of students tried to organize the screening of a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Today reported.

On Monday, posters surfaced on the JNU campus by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), announcing the screening of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the corps office. student. Following this, the JNU administration issued a warning to cancel the event or face “strict disciplinary measures”.

However, the student union went ahead with the plan to screen the documentary. In a letter to the administration, stating that “the screening of the film/documentary is a voluntary action by the students who wish to attend the screening”.

“In showing the documentary/film, we are not trying to create any form of discord. The purpose of the screening is only to view the documentary on campus. Only students with a voluntary interest would participate in the selection,” the letter adds.

Ahead of the scheduled screening, police were deployed outside the JNU campus on Tuesday evening. However, before the screening, the electricity was cut off inside the campus.

Following this, the JNU student body shared links with the students and asked them to come together to stream the series on their cell phones.

“The link will be shared en masse with students present at the JNUSU office and interested in viewing the documentary. We will watch the documentary together in a public gathering on our mobile phones. We will continue to screen the series through alternative mechanisms,” said a JNUSU statement read after a power outage on the college campus.