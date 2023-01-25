MPs call on BBC boss Richard Sharp to explain his role in Boris Johnson’s loan furore

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp has been summoned by MPs to explain why he did not tell them about his alleged role in Boris Johnson’s finances.

He revealed no involvement in helping the then Prime Minister secure a personal loan during his pre-nomination hearing before the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

Mr Sharp reportedly agreed to help with Mr Johnson’s finances after a dinner with him and the then Prime Minister’s distant cousin, Sam Blyth, a multi-millionaire who had offered to vouch for a credit facility that could reach 800,000.

The 160,000-year-old BBC boss, pictured, yesterday told BBC News he was ‘comfortable’ with the way the process had been carried out.

BBC chairman Richard Sharp has insisted there is no conflict of interest in his appointment to the post as he faces questions over his alleged involvement in aiding Boris Johnson to secure a six-figure loan.

“After having a discussion with the Cabinet Secretary about how to avoid conflict and the perception of conflict, I felt comfortable and I still think there was no conflict because at this point what I was looking to do was make sure the process was followed exactly by the book, he says.

In late December 2020, Mr Sharp traveled to Downing Street to discuss the matter with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and introduced him to the Canadian businessman, an old friend of his, the Sunday reported. Times.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces criticism over conflict of interest allegations involving BBC chairman Richard Sharp and financial aid

The Cabinet Office reportedly told Mr Johnson to stop asking Mr Sharp for advice on his personal finances, given the impending BBC appointment.

The following month, Mr Sharp was announced as the government’s choice for the 160,000-person-a-year job at the helm of the company.

Neither Mr Sharp nor Mr Johnson disclosed the matter in their register of interests.

On Monday, Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross announced he would investigate Mr Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman in February 2021 to ensure the process was conducted “in a fair, open and grounded manner. on merit”.