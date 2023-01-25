Politics
MPs call on BBC boss Richard Sharp to explain his role in Boris Johnson’s loan furore
MPs call on BBC boss Richard Sharp to explain his role in Boris Johnson’s loan furore
BBC Chairman Richard Sharp has been summoned by MPs to explain why he did not tell them about his alleged role in Boris Johnson’s finances.
He revealed no involvement in helping the then Prime Minister secure a personal loan during his pre-nomination hearing before the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.
Mr Sharp reportedly agreed to help with Mr Johnson’s finances after a dinner with him and the then Prime Minister’s distant cousin, Sam Blyth, a multi-millionaire who had offered to vouch for a credit facility that could reach 800,000.
The 160,000-year-old BBC boss, pictured, yesterday told BBC News he was ‘comfortable’ with the way the process had been carried out.
BBC chairman Richard Sharp has insisted there is no conflict of interest in his appointment to the post as he faces questions over his alleged involvement in aiding Boris Johnson to secure a six-figure loan.
“After having a discussion with the Cabinet Secretary about how to avoid conflict and the perception of conflict, I felt comfortable and I still think there was no conflict because at this point what I was looking to do was make sure the process was followed exactly by the book, he says.
In late December 2020, Mr Sharp traveled to Downing Street to discuss the matter with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and introduced him to the Canadian businessman, an old friend of his, the Sunday reported. Times.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces criticism over conflict of interest allegations involving BBC chairman Richard Sharp and financial aid
The Cabinet Office reportedly told Mr Johnson to stop asking Mr Sharp for advice on his personal finances, given the impending BBC appointment.
The following month, Mr Sharp was announced as the government’s choice for the 160,000-person-a-year job at the helm of the company.
Neither Mr Sharp nor Mr Johnson disclosed the matter in their register of interests.
On Monday, Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross announced he would investigate Mr Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman in February 2021 to ensure the process was conducted “in a fair, open and grounded manner. on merit”.
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11673257/MPs-call-BBC-boss-Richard-Sharp-explain-role-Boris-Johnson-loan-furore.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MPs call on BBC boss Richard Sharp to explain his role in Boris Johnson’s loan furore
- JNU cuts electricity to prevent broadcast of BBC series on PM Modi, students turn to phones and laptops
- DOJ sues Google over alleged proprietary ad tech practices
- Top medical schools join growing revolt against rankings US News
- India crushes New Zealand to claim the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings
- Official: This is the new limited edition 188mph BMW M3 CS
- Scientists show how microbiome and feeding patterns affect circadian rhythms in the gut
- President Xi Jinping delivers a video speech at the seventh summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States
- Valid for three more years, the Penal Code in the interest of the state
- North West men’s basketball outlasts Badgers in home win on the wire
- Erdogan says he won’t support Sweden’s NATO bid after anti-Muslim protest
- Salvino named MPSF Player of the Week