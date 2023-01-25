President Xi Jinping delivers video message to VII CELAC Summit





Xinhua 2023:01:25.09:40 (Xinhua/Li Xueren) BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — On Jan. 24, the VII CELAC Summit was held in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina. Responding to the invitation of President Alberto Fernández of Argentina, Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC, President Xi Jinping addressed a video message to the Summit. President Xi Jinping stressed that Latin American and Caribbean countries are an important part of the developing world and are active participants and contributors to global governance. CELAC has already become an indispensable driving force for global South-South cooperation and has played an important role in defending regional peace, promoting shared development and promoting regional integration. President Xi Jinping stressed that China always supports regional integration of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), attaches great importance to developing relations with CELAC and regards it as an important partner for consolidating unity. among developing countries and promote South Africa. Southern Cooperation. Precisely keeping these initial aspirations in mind, China is working with LAC to constantly strengthen the construction of the China-CELAC Forum and promote the entry of China-LAC relations into a new era characterized by equality, mutual benefits , innovation, openness and well-being. to be for the peoples. A growing number of LAC countries cooperate with China to promote the joint construction of a high-quality belt and road, and support and participate in the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative , working hand in hand. with China in building the China-LAC community with a shared future. President Xi Jinping stressed that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. Only by strengthening unity and cooperation can we meet the challenges together and overcome the current difficulties together. The Chinese side is willing to continue to show solidarity with the countries of the region and move forward hand in hand, upholding the common human values ​​of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, promoting peace and global development, promoting the construction of the community of shared destiny of mankind and opening up an even better future through joint efforts. (Web editor: Rosa Liu, Zhao Jian)

