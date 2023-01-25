Fawad Chaudhry arrested after overnight guard outside Imran Khan’s residence





PTI workers arrived in large numbers at Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park in the early hours of Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Twitter

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested on Wednesday morning after condemning the government for staging what he called a plot to arrest Imran Khan.

Islamabad Police confirmed the arrest. A case against Chaudhary was filed last night at Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad on a complaint from Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed. The FIR was filed against him for having made threatening remarks against the ECP and its members.

In his speech outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, Fawad warned the Electoral Commission, its members and their families, according to the FIR.

The FIR says Chaudhary said the Electoral Commission’s status was downgraded to that of “Munshi”.

Fawad said those who will be part of the interim government will be prosecuted until they are punished. He had said that people in government would be prosecuted right to their homes.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib announced the news of his arrest on his Twitter account. Fawad’s arrest comes amid a large gathering of PTI workers who rushed to the residence of party chairman Imran Khan to ensure he was not arrested.

“The imported government has gone mad,” Habib said in a tweet. The PTI chief also posted videos on social media of the police taking Fawad away.

Islamabad police sources said the PTI leader was arrested at his residence near Thokar Niyaz Baig. He would be taken to the federal capital, the sources said.

Several party leaders have condemned the detention of Fawad Chaudhry. PTI Sindh Chairman Ali Haider Zaidi criticized the government’s arrest.

“Pakistan has become a lawless state at the hands of these law breaking legislators and corrupt law enforcement officers,” he tweeted.

As rumors of an imminent arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan swirled in the early hours of Wednesday, party leaders and workers, in large numbers, descended on his residence from Zaman Park in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the PTI announced on its official Twitter account: “There are reports that the puppet government will try to arrest Imran Khan tonight.”

By brandishing slogans in favor of Imran Khan, his fervent supporters expressed their anger and pledged their unwavering loyalty to their leader, even if it meant putting their own lives on the line.

Speaking to the press earlier in the night, Fawad Chaudhry vehemently denounced the government’s actions, calling them a nefarious plot to destabilize the country. He then called those involved in the alleged plot traitors.

“If the police have courage and boldness, they should come and arrest Imran Khan,” Chaudhry said.

Another party leader, Hammad Azhar, said the government was actively working to create an environment conducive to Khan’s arrest. As a result, the party has taken steps to ensure the safety of its leader, he said.

In a bold warning, Azhar said no one holds the power to stop Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, ‘Zaman Park’ topped social media, with users condemning the government’s potential move to arrest the PTI leader.

Party leader Asad Umar also called on the workers to go to Zaman Park, saying he had already arrived at Imran’s residence.

