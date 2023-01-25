Politics
Prime Minister Modi gave governance a digital perspective to make life easier for citizens: Jitendra Singh
New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given governance a digital perspective to make life easier for ordinary citizens in the country. Addressing the farewell session of the 2-day Regional Conference virtually, the Minister said that Prime Minister Modi had given the mantra of minimum government, maximum governance to create such a system where administration and good governance are managed without unnecessary interference. Singh added that the governance facility aims to make life easier for the ordinary citizens of the country and to do so, the barriers of administration must be removed. Under Prime Minister Modi, the Union government has scrapped about 1,600 laws over the past eight years that had become obsolete, giving the message that the government has faith in the country’s youth.” He said the scrapping interviews for government jobs was another landmark decision by the Modi government which provided a level playing field for all while reducing the burden on the public treasury.The minister added that the Modi government has done a lot of experimentation and taken Many initiatives in many areas of governance reforms are an ongoing process, but Prime Minister Modi has added value by giving it a digital perspective.” Singh said e-governance has helped increase citizen participation in various processes. Due to digitization, facilities such as RTI are available 24/7.” He added that open digital platforms are huge force multipliers and essential to providing affordable technology and interoperable to the citizens of the country.Digital governance can enable massive reach and benefits in driving special campaigns to reduce reliance and institutionalization of Swachhata with the aim of ensuring good governance.The Minister said that the government is convinced that India in 2047 would be governed by our diligent civil servants and would serve the nation most effectively, and that it is crucial to inspire and engage young civil servants with the 2047 Vision. Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) had constituted the National E-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) in 20 19 as part of its mandate to drive e-government efforts and foster digital government excellence. The biennial study assesses states, union territories (UTs) and focuses central departments on the effectiveness of e-governance service delivery,” Singh added. He said that the NeSDA helps the respective governments to improve their citizen-centric service delivery and shares best practices. across the country for all states, UTs and central ministries to learn from. The central government will ensure that programs that previously only remained in files are implemented on the ground, and good governance and development are observed on the ground. The minister added that changes in the Indian government towards better quality of governance must be reflected in the states and districts. The objective is to ensure transparent governance that complies with established rules and procedures. This alone will make the march to New India successful. Government’s commitment to serve the nation and called on delegates to be vehicles for transformation.” Singh also published an e-journal on Maximum Governance, Minimum Government and launched a book on Good Governance Week 2022 at the event.
