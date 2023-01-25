NATO should not let Erdogan delay its expansion





Comment this story Comment Since their joint application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization last spring, Sweden and Finland have received near unanimous approval from the alliance’s 30 member states. Yet their admission is blocked by a single recalcitrant country with specious demands: Turkey. NATO must put an end to this dispute and welcome its new members wholeheartedly. In his latest outburst, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that due to the recent burning of a copy of the Quran by a Danish far-right activist near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Nordic countries will not see any support from us on NATO. publish. Because expanding the alliance requires unanimous agreement, Turkey seems to think it has leverage to extort other member states. In exchange for accepting Swedish and Finnish offers of membership, Erdogan issued a series of demands, most directed at Sweden, which Turkey has long criticized for harboring Kurdish separatists. In particular, Turkey wants Sweden to restrict the activities of political groups it accuses of being aligned with Kurdish militants, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a terrorist organization. Sweden’s center-right government has sought to appease Erdogan by lifting an arms embargo on Turkey, distancing itself from Kurdish fighters in Syria and pledging to pass tougher anti-terrorism laws. The country’s Supreme Court, however, rejected Turkey’s request for Sweden to expel a journalist linked to exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, a longtime enemy of Erdogans. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ruled out any further concessions, saying the Turks want things we can’t or won’t give them. Kristersson later described the negotiations as going very well, but reiterated that Sweden would not give in to Turkey’s extradition demands. As a result, the enlargement process has stalled. Although large majorities in Finland and Sweden support NATO membership, this enthusiasm has its limits: nearly 8 in 10 Swedes oppose compromising the country’s legal principles in order to gain NATO approval. Turkey. And given that Erdogans must maintain the support of nationalist voters ahead of a presidential election in June, the Turkish leader has little incentive to back down. In response to the Quran burning last weekend, Turkey canceled a planned trip to Ankara by Sweden’s defense minister. of the Swedish parliament was also banned from visiting after pro-Kurdish activists hung an effigy of Erdogan during a protest in Stockholm. Turkey’s intransigence not only jeopardizes the membership applications of the Nordic countries; it endangers the wider security of Europe. Further delays in adding Finland and Sweden will deprive NATO of the benefit of the two countries’ considerable military and intelligence capabilities at a time when the alliance’s resources are stretched to assist Ukraine. Having abandoned neutrality to join NATO but lacking the security guarantees that come with full membership, the Finns and Swedes are now particularly vulnerable to Russian coercion, perhaps in the form of attacks on infrastructure criticisms that would aggravate tensions between Russia and the West and heighten the danger of miscalculation. The United States and Europe must break this impasse. President Joe Biden is expected to clarify that while Turkey has the right to voice concerns about Kurdish terrorism, it should not come at the expense of efforts to strengthen NATO. Negotiations on the extradition of Turkish nationals should be handled directly with Sweden, independently of the NATO enlargement process. Alliance leaders are expected to pressure Erdogan to approve the Nordic countries’ candidacy no later than May 18, a full year since they applied for membership. If Turkey resists, the US Congress should react by stopping the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara. NATO is expected to reduce Turkey’s participation in joint exercises and sideline Erdogan at the NATO leaders’ summit in July. Expelling the alliance, an unprecedented step, should also be on the table. Bringing Finland and Sweden into NATO is essential to deter Vladimir Putin and strengthen European defenses against future threats. The message must be clear: an alliance member who deliberately harms the security of the group is not an ally at all. More from Bloomberg Opinion: Turkey’s 2023 election is one to watch: Bobby Ghosh West should send bigger tanks to Ukraine: Andreas Kluth Finland and Sweden will strengthen NATO: editorial The editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

