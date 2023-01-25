Mahfud MD pointed out that the new Penal Code is not intended to protect Jokowi





JawaPos.com – Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD pointed out that the new Penal Code (KUHP) is not intended to protect President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as it will only be implemented ‘in 2026. “The new penal code will be implemented when Jokowi is no longer President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said in a written statement received in Jakarta on Tuesday ( 24/1). This was revealed by Mahfud during a Penal Code socialization titled “National Penal Penal Code” which was organized by the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kemkominfo) at Diponegoro Semarang University, Central Java. The former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) said there were those who criticized the issue of freedom of speech, freedom of speech, freedom to write news and the issue of threats criminal for people who insult the Head of State. Related to this, Mahfud explained that there are two things that need to be highlighted. First, there has always been a penal code for those who insult and slander the president. Second, if this is for President Jokowi, the new Penal Code does not apply to President Jokowi. The reason is that the Criminal Code will only be implemented in three years or in 2026. “Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo will end his term on October 20, 2024,” Mahfud said. On that occasion, Mahfud said, Jokowi had said whether the provisions of the article relating to insulting the president were punished or not, which was not important for the former mayor of Solo. Indeed, almost every day, Jokowi feels or admits that he is often insulted, but never pursues. That is, the president stressed that the new Criminal Code was created only for the future of the country. President Joko Widodo officially signed law number 1 of 2023 on the penal code on January 2, 2023. This means that the new penal regulations will replace the old penal code, a legacy of Dutch colonialism. The latest Penal Code comprises 37 chapters, 624 articles and 345 pages. The new Penal Code is also divided into two parts, namely the article and the elucidation. According to Mahfud, the government will continue to socialize the new Penal Code. The hope is that it can increase public knowledge and understanding of the importance of implementing the Criminal Code.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jawapos.com/nasional/politik/24/01/2023/mahfud-md-tegaskan-kuhp-baru-bukan-untuk-lindungi-jokowi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos