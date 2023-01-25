Readers back Boris Johnson’s call for the West to do more to help Ukraine in war with Russia, poll finds

An overwhelming number of Mail readers believe the West is not doing enough to help Ukraine win the war against Russia.

A total of 9,287 readers voted for the Mail Plus poll, with 74% agreeing with Boris Johnson and 26% saying the West is doing enough to support the war effort.

In an article for the Mail yesterday, Mr Johnson pleaded for hundreds more tanks, planes and armored cars to be sent to Ukraine for a final push towards victory.

He said: Let’s give the Ukrainians everything they need to win now. While congratulating the UK for sending 14 Challenger 2 tanks, he said: Now is the time for others to follow our lead.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speak to students at Taras Shevchenko State University, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on 22 January 2023

The former prime minister called on America, Germany, Poland and many other Western powers to supply military weapons to Ukraine.

Mr Johnson added: [Putin] now prepares a counter-coup and [Ukraine] will need our help for this next and decisive phase.

Strategically, Ukraine must regain control of the conquered lands between Donbass and Crimea which are currently blocking their access to the Sea of ​​Azov.

This, according to Mr Johnson, will ensure a Ukrainian victory and then it’s over for Putin.

Mr Johnson said: All they (Ukraine) need to do this is the kind of kit that the West has in abundance, which right now could have no purpose moral or strategic higher than helping Ukraine.

The former prime minister warned of Putin’s ever-present danger with the power to recruit Russia’s vast population and his utter disregard for the value of human life.