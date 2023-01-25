Chinese palace politics: Xi Jinping loyalists vie for power

Xi Jinping will use the March lianghui the joint sessions of China’s parliament and China’s political advisory body to confirm a batch of appointments to critical posts leading the world’s most populous country and rising military superpower.

These will mostly be men he has known since his youth or trusted officials Xi worked with decades earlier in his career, as well as rising stars who have shown their allegiance to the world’s most powerful leader. country since Mao Zedong.

The appointments will mark the completion of Xi’s consolidation of power as he begins an unprecedented third five-year term as leader of the Communist Party of China. They also signal the emergence of a new set of factions among Xi’s acolytes and loyalists.

Wu Guoguang, who worked as an adviser to former Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang, wrote in a recent essay published by the China Leadership Monitor, an American research group, that a new era of factional politics is dawning. unroll.

Challenges to Xi’s status and authority as top leader are unlikely to come from senior CCP cadres, but factional competition is already starting to take place between different groups of Xi’s supporters. , said Wu, who now works at Stanford University and in the United States. Asia Society Think Tank.

He Lifeng, left, is set to replace Liu He as China’s economic czar, while Li Qiang, right, is set to become China’s next premier FT Montage/AFP/Bloomberg



A feature of Xi’s leadership over the past 10 years has been the centralization of decision-making, which has reduced the influence of other senior leaders. He has already uprooted the previously powerful networks aligned with predecessors Hu Jintao and the late Jiang Zemin.

While posing no threat to Xi’s ironclad hold on power, the new factions will vie for control and influence and ultimately who will succeed Xi at the top of the party.

Analysts also believe that understanding the backgrounds, personalities, ideological leanings, political preferences and personal networks of Xi’s top aides is crucial to unraveling the murky and often unpredictable world of Chinese politics.

In the coming years, factional competition will be inevitable…generational change, in terms of the internal circulation of elites and succession to power, will also fuel the sub-Xi factional power struggles that are currently taking shape, a said Wu.

Wu, in his essay, says four critical groups include officials who have worked with Xi in Fujian, Zhejiang and Shanghai, as well as in Shaanxi, the northern province where the Xi family has deep ties.

Huang Kunming is the new Communist Party boss of southern China’s Guangdong province Jason Lee/Reuters

He introduced five other groups, including a group of military and industrial officials, those linked to the prestigious Tsinghua University, members linked to the central party school, several officials with apparent ties to Xi’s wife, Peng Liyuan, and a group from the security sector.

Overall, the rise of [the military and industrial] group is apparently indicative of Xi’s new economic and technological development strategy, which emphasizes the state’s ability to promote technological progress and reduce the weight of the private sector in China’s economy, Ms. .Wu.

Victor Shih, an expert on China’s elite politics at the University of California, San Diego, narrowed down the largest groupings to those Xi formed while he was governor of Fujian and Zhejiang, as well as the group executives from the North who have been appointed to positions. in the parties of powerful anti-corruption bodies.

Xi’s proteges in Fujian include He Lifeng, who many expect will replace Liu He as Xi’s economic czar; Cai Qi, the new party leader for propaganda and ideology; and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong, who each overlapped with Xi when he ruled the province from 1999 to 2002.

It is a very powerful combination… We must not forget that it was the longest period of [Xis] career, says Shih. He had been in Fujian for over a decade. This place therefore left a deep imprint on him and vice versa.

Officials in Zhejiang, where Xi served as party leader from 2002 to 2007, include Li Qiang, a Politburo Standing Committee member and number one candidate for China’s next premier, as well as Guangdong’s new party leader Huang Kunming. and new Minister of State Security Chen Yixin.

Cheng Li, another China policy expert at the Brookings Institution, said experts were only in the early stages of understanding the very complicated new landscape.

This means starting from scratch with the analysis of the leaders’ vast network of personal networks as well as differences in politics, ideology and influence.

Yet Joseph Torigian, an expert on Chinese elite and Soviet-era politics at the American University in Washington, points to a very poor record among Chinese observers of predicting contemporary dealings in secret party compounds. from Beijing. However, it also draws parallels with the Mao era, after the dictator purged leaders of his own generation and promoted younger cadres.

You would definitely see some competition between these different groups who were promoted after the last house cleaning, but they mostly played the game of trying to guess what the top boss wanted and give it to that boss better than anyone, a said Torigian.

Any faction taking shape within the CCP’s upper echelons also risks the wrath of Xi, who has suppressed political opposition and perceived threats to his rule.

In the months leading up to the October party congress, lengthy prison sentences were handed down to former justice and public security officials accused of being part of a political gang disloyal to the Chinese president.

Torigian added that such political groupings in China rarely coalesce into something as cohesive as what we might consider a faction.

You don’t want to look like you’re working too closely with each other, because that would be an immediate warning sign for Xi Jinping… he’d want to smash this and destroy it.

Additional reporting by Cheng Leng in Hong Kong