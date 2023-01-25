JNU warns against showing BBC documentary on PM Modi

A major Indian university has warned its student union of strict disciplinary action if it goes ahead with the planned screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it could disrupt peace and order. harmony on campus.

The Modis government dismissed the documentary, which impugned his leadership during deadly riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002, as propaganda, blocked its broadcast and also banned the sharing of any clips via social media in the country.

Modi was chief minister of Gujarat during the violence in which more than 2,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims, according to rights groups. He ruled the western state from 2001 until his election as prime minister in 2014 and briefly faced a travel ban from the United States following the riots.

The students’ union at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, long considered a bastion of leftist politics, said on Twitter that it would screen the documentary, India: The Modi Question, at its offices at 9 p.m. (3:30 p.m. GMT) Tuesday.

The university administration said on its website that it did not allow the documentary to be broadcast.

This is to emphasize that such unauthorized activity can disrupt the peace and harmony of the college campus, the university said.

Students/individuals concerned are strongly advised to cancel the proposed program immediately, failing which strict disciplinary action may be taken in accordance with university rules.

JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh took to Twitter to invite students to the screening of the documentary which was banned by an elected government of the largest democracy.

Violence in Gujarat erupted in late February 2002 after a train carrying many Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59 people.

Mobs then rampaged through Muslim neighborhoods in the state, killing and raping dozens of women, in one of the worst religious massacres in Indian history.

The two-part BBC documentary quoted a previously classified UK Foreign Office report quoting unnamed sources as saying Modi had met with senior police officers and ordered them not to intervene in attacks on Muslims that took place. monitoring.

He also said the violence was politically motivated and the aim was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas.

The riots were impossible without the climate of impunity created by the state government for which Narendra Modi is directly responsible, he concluded.

Modi has repeatedly denied accusations that he did not do enough to stop the riots and was exonerated in 2012 following an investigation overseen by the Supreme Court. Another petition challenging his exoneration was dismissed last year.

The BBC said last week that the documentary had been rigorously researched and involved a wide range of voices and opinions, including responses from people from the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The documentary is also due to be screened at various campuses in the southern state of Kerala, currently ruled by a communist party opposed to the BJP, on Tuesday.

The Modis government has for years been accused of stifling dissent from free speech activists and opposition leaders.

On Saturday, he used emergency powers under India’s controversial information technology laws to prevent the documentary from being shared on social media.

The order flagrantly contradicts the country’s stated commitment to democratic ideals, Beh Lih Yi of the Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement Monday. (Reuters)