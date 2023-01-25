Imran Khan’s party leader Fawad Chaudhry arrested at his home | world news





Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was reportedly arrested by police in Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday. Party leader Farrukh Habib told Dawn that Chaudhry was arrested at his home.

The arrest came shortly after Chaudhry publicly criticized the Pakistani government for plotting to arrest the country’s former prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan.

Dawn added that an FIR has been filed against Chaudhry under Sections 153-A (promoting intergroup enmity), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement leading to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition). ) of the Pakistan Penal Code in Islamabads. Kosar Police Station.

Chaudhry and hundreds of PTI workers had earlier gathered outside Imran Khans Zaman Park residence in Lahore, claiming to avoid the government’s alleged plan to arrest the party leader.

PTI Twitter handled posted videos showing a convoy of police vehicles the party said was transporting Chaudhry after his arrest.

Several other PTI leaders also condemned Chaudhry’s arrest. Condemning the arrest, PTI Sindh Chairman Ali Haider Zaidi said, “Pakistan has become a lawless state.

“Strongly condemn the arrest of @fawadchaudhry by the #ImportedGovernmentNaManzoor Pakistan has become a lawless state at the hands of these law breaking legislators and corrupt law enforcement officers! All determined to push this country forward anarchy!” he said.

PTI leaders and workers gathered in large numbers outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park as rumors of the former Pakistani prime minister’s imminent arrest circulated in the early hours of Wednesday.

PTI leader Asad Umar took to Twitter to urge all party workers to come to Zaman Park. PTI in a tweet wrote: “There are reports that the puppet government will try to arrest President Imran Khan tonight, Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers arrive at Zaman Park to protect their leader.

PTI supporters waved slogans in favor of Imran Khan and swore unwavering loyalty to their leader, even if it meant putting their own lives on the line, Geo News reported.

Speaking to reporters earlier Tuesday night, Chaudhry denounced the government’s actions.

