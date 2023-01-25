Sweden’s NATO candidacy in doubt after Turkey’s refusal





Turkey is sensitive to any hostile acts towards Islam, and the president is seeking to bolster support from nationalists and religious conservatives ahead of elections scheduled for May. On Saturday, Danish far-right activist Rasmus Paludan set fire to a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in central Stockholm. Mr Paludan, who also has Swedish nationality, has made a name for himself thanks to a number of provocative Koran fires, which last year sparked protests and riots in Swedish suburbs where many residents are Muslims. Mr Paludan, who was convicted of racism and defamation in Denmark, told a right-wing populist news site ahead of the event that his aim was to promote freedom of expression. Turkey had agreed in principle to NATO allies, including the United States, inviting Sweden and Finland to join the group, but later demanded concessions from Sweden. These included a broader crackdown on Kurdish groups that Turkey considers to be terrorist organizations, alongside the extradition of suspects. Sweden has insisted it is in line with an agreement reached at the June NATO summit in Madrid last year which allowed the expansion process to move forward. Regarding security concerns, we continue to expect NATO to officially welcome Finland and Sweden as members, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday. follow-up to Mr. Erdogans’ comments. She condemned the burning of the Quran as a deeply disrespectful act. She echoed comments by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Saturday, who expressed sympathy for any Muslims who have been offended. Free speech is a fundamental part of democracy, but what’s legal isn’t necessarily appropriate, Kristersson wrote on Twitter. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was in close contact with Swedish, Finnish and Turkish officials. He criticized the kind of behavior seen on the streets of Stockholm, but said it was not illegal and that freedom of speech is a very precious right. Bloomberg

