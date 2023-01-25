Politics
China’s declining population could impact global economy
The National Bureau of Statistics recently reported that China’s population had shrunk in 2022 by about one million people to 1.412 billion. This is the first decline since 1961, the last year of Great Chinese Famine. United Nations experts estimate that China’s population will shrink by 109 million by 2050.
Population decline will prevent China from having enough working-age people to sustain its historic growth rate. An economy can only grow by adding workers or by producing more with the workers it has. Over the past decade, China’s productivity growth has declined by around 50%. Due to labor shortages and slower productivity gains, China will not be able to overtake the United States economically for many decades.
The researchers believe that the lower population growth rate could mean higher labor costs in China due to a smaller pool of available workers. Yi Fuxian, an expert on Chinese demography, wrote, “Fewer births in China will lead to an economic slowdown, a manufacturing recession, and will also lead to high prices and high inflation in the US and EU.
In addition to its declining population, China experienced one of its worst annual economic performances in nearly 50 years in 2022, with the economy growing just 3% for the year well below government goal. In a nutshell, the country faces significant economic challenges as its workforce ages and shrinks. In other words, the number of people aged 65 and over will exceed China’s working-age population by 2080.
End of the one-child policy
Beijing abandoned its decades-long and highly controversial one-child policy in 2015 after acknowledging that the restriction was leading to a rapidly aging population and a shrinking workforce. Decades of single births have led to a phenomenon of families having one adult child as the sole guardian for two parents.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China, said addressing China’s demographic challenges is a top priority. In a key speech to launch the five-year Chinese Party Congress in October, Xi pledged to establish a political system to raise birth rates and reduce the costs of childbearing, raising children and childbirth. schooling. Xi said, “We will pursue a proactive national strategy in response to the aging population, develop programs and services for elderly care, and provide better services for elderly people who live alone.
Until recently, Chinese authorities believed that their population would increase until 2030. The decrease in the number of women of childbearing age, in addition to restrictions related to COVID-19, has accelerated the decline of the country’s population.
Currently, the Chinese government allows couples to have three children. In order to encourage more children, local governments have implemented since 2021 measures such as granting tax deductions, longer maternity leave and housing subsidies. So far, these measures have done little to halt the long-term trend of declining birth rates.
Fewer families coupled with an increase in abortions
The one child policy and a traditional preference for sons have also created a profound gender imbalance. China has about 722 million men compared to 690 million women. The imbalance, which is more pronounced in rural areas, has led to the formation of smaller families in recent years. When families were limited to one child, having a daughter became undesirable. This has led to an increase in abortions of female fetuses. Over time, the gap has widened between the number of men and women. This led to a situation in which there were fewer females available forwedding.
HSBC’s Chief Asia Economist Frederic Neumann said: “China’s economy is entering a critical transition phase, no longer able to rely on an abundant and competitive labor force to drive industrialization. and growth.
Andrew Harris, Deputy Chief Economist at Fathom Consulting, provided ways for China to maintain healthy growth despite its shrinking population. He mentioned advances in robotics, artificial intelligence and other high-tech sectors that could boost worker productivity.
