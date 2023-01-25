BBC chairman to be arrested for being grilled by MPs over Boris Johnson loan | Politics | News





The BBC chairman is set to be quizzed by MPs next month over Boris Johnson’s loan line. Richard Sharp will appear before the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on February 7.

The former banker is accused of helping facilitate an £800,000 loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he ran for BBC chairman. Mr Sharp was called to step down after it emerged that at the end of 2020 he introduced his friend Sam Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to discuss whether he could act as a surety for a ready for Mr. Johnson. Mr Sharp, who was later appointed to the role with the company in February 2021, denies being involved in any loan. Damian Green, the Conservative chairman of the committee, today said in a letter to Mr Sharp that he was being asked to appear ‘following recent media reports about your appointment’.

Mr Green added: ‘The committee intends to cover the issues raised during your pre-appointment hearing and any developments since then.’ On Monday, Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross announced he would investigate Mr Sharp’s appointment to the top job at the Beeb to ensure the process was conducted ‘in a fair, open and merit-based manner. “. Mr Sharp today insisted he would not quit over the fury and said he believed he would be exonerated. He told BBC News: “No, I’m confident he will determine that I was appointed on merit. Obviously it’s up to him to lead that investigation and that process.”

He said the nomination was a “very rigorous process” with “very difficult interviews”. Mr Sharp said he was “comfortable” with the way the process had been conducted. He said: “After having a discussion with the Cabinet Secretary about how to avoid conflict and the perception of conflict, I felt comfortable and I still feel there was no conflict because at this point what I was looking to do was make sure that the process was followed exactly by the book, and that the process hadn’t started, of any kind, in terms of the support that Sam was going to supply the Prime Minister. “I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary, we both had the judgment that I had avoided a conflict or a perception of conflict.” Mr Sharp said he dined with Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson at then Prime Minister Checkers’ campaign retreat in May 2021 after he was confirmed as the Government’s choice for the role from the BBC.

When asked how that meeting went, he said, “Sam came up to me and said, ‘Do you want to come to Checkers? I’m going down to dinner with Al” (short for Mr. Johnson’s first name, Alexander). “I said, ‘Yeah, great’ – I had never been to Checkers and Sam drove me down and we had dinner and I took this opportunity to beat for the BBC.” He said the loan arrangement was not brought up during dinner at the then Prime Minister’s Estate of Grace and Favor. The former Prime Minister, who was responsible for Mr Sharp’s appointment, called the row a ‘charge of complete nonsense’, saying he had no knowledge of his personal finances. This point was echoed by the BBC chairman, who said ‘I don’t know anything about Boris Johnson’s finances’ as it was ‘between him and his family’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1725799/bbc-chairman-richard-sharp-boris-johnson-loan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

