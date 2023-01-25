PTI fanatics invade Zaman Park to protect Imran Khan from possible arrest – Pakistan





PTI fanatics invade Zaman Park to protect Imran Khan from possible arrest

“Arresting Imran Khan, the country’s most popular leader, is a conspiracy against Pakistan,” Fawad said.

January 25, 2023 04:57

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Thousands of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers gather outside the residence of PTI leader Imran Khan in Zaman Park, Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday to protect their leader of a possible arrest by Punjab police, Dunya News reported.

News of Imran Khan’s possible arrest spread like wildfire after a high-level meeting of Punjab police officials took place in Lahore on Tuesday night. PTI workers were told to gather outside the Zaman Park residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Thousands of PTI workers, including women and children, as well as senior party leaders reached Zaman Park during the call through the official PTI Twitter account.

Speaking to the media outside Imran Khan’s residence, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said thousands of workers came here only on 30 minutes’ notice. “Arresting Imran Khan, the country’s most popular leader, is a plot against Pakistan,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan is our red line and if anyone conspires to arrest Khan there will be protests all over Pakistan. He said every town in Pakistan will be locked down as the masses stand with their popular leader.

