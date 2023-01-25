Jokowi blames young marriage as one of the causes of stunting in Indonesia





Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has highlighted the factor of early marriage behind the phenomenon of stunting. Indeed, women who give birth at too early an age are at risk of suffering from anemia. The impact is that children are stunted. Jokowi explained that it has been observed that Indonesia has seen a decline in the prevalence of stunting in recent years. However, Indonesia has yet to pursue a lower stunting rate target, according to World Health Organization (WHO) standards. “We are pleased that the management of stunting over the past 8 years has resulted in a very drastic reduction from 37% then in 2022 to 22.6%. Our target for next year is to fall to 14% in 2024 . Because the WHO standard is 20 (percent),” he said when met by detik.com at the BKKBN (National Agency for Population and Family Planning) building, in East Jakarta, Wednesday (25/1/2023). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Moreover, according to him, early marriage is another factor that triggers stunting, alongside nutritional and environmental factors. In fact, preparing for marriage both physically and spiritually is very important as a first step in preventing the risk of stunting. He pointed out that solving stunting after the child is born is more difficult than trying to solve it when the child is still in the womb. “The issue of stunting is also an issue about how we prepare for pre-pregnancy and during pregnancy, that’s important. It’s important that the name of marriage is seen that those who are married are really ready. Physically and mentally ready,” says Jokowi. “Don’t get married if you have anemia, if you lack blood. If you don’t finish it later in pregnancy, if you don’t get pregnant, your child will be stunted,” he said. he concluded. Watch the video “Jokowi praises Bio Farma: never said, suddenly becomes Indovac“

