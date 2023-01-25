Fawad Chaudhry accuses Pakistani government of plotting against arrested ex-PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD (PAKISTAN): Shortly after publicly criticizing the Pakistani government for plotting to arrest the country’s former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, the vice-president of the party, Fawad Chaudhry, was arrested, reported Geo News. Chaudhry was arrested at his home on Wednesday morning. PTI chief Farrukh Habib confirmed Chaudhry’s arrest. Habib posted a tweet this morning stating, “Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by police from his home. The imported government went berserk. Several other PTI leaders also condemned Chaudhry’s arrest. descended on the house of party chairman Imran Khan to ensure his safety. Islamabad Police have confirmed the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry. A case was filed against Chaudhary last night at Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad on a complaint from Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed, Geo News reported. Citing Islamabad police sources, the report said Chaudhry was arrested at his residence near Thokar Niyaz Baig in Lahore. The sources further disclosed that Chaudhry will be taken to Islamabad, according to a report by Geo News. Condemning the arrest, PTI Chairman Sindh said, “Pakistan has become a lawless state.” become a lawless state at the hands of these law-breaking legislators and corrupt law enforcement officers! All determined to push this country into anarchy!” Asad Umar, took to Twitter to urge all party workers to come to Zaman Park. PTI in a tweet wrote: “There are reports that the puppet government will try to arrest President Imran Khan tonight, Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers arrive at Zaman Park to protect their leader’s loyalty to their leader, even if it meant putting their own lives on the line, according to the Geo News report. earlier Tuesday night, Fawad Chaudhry denounced the government’s actions, calling it a nefarious plan to destabilize Pakistan and calling those involved in the alleged plot traitors.

