Turks blocking Sweden’s NATO membership have nothing to do with Stockholm desecration of Koran

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK) gestures as he delivers a speech during his party group's meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) in Ankara, May 18, 2022.

After a Cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara yesterday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden should not expect Turkey’s support for its NATO membership after allowing protests in Stockholm which involved burning a copy of the Koran near the Turkish Embassy.

In an important step for NATO, Sweden and Finland have formally applied for membership after seventy-two years of neutrality, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. However, all 30 NATO members must approve the proposal for it to be accepted – including Turkey, which has yet to offer its support.

Turkiye’s decision to delay or block Swedish and Finnish membership did not stem from anti-Turkiye or anti-Erdogan protests in Stockholm or the burning of a copy of the Koran by an extreme politician right. Turkiye’s actions cannot be attributed solely to Sweden’s stance on those Ankara considers terrorists. On the contrary, Turkiye’s decisions have more to do with his relations between Washington and Moscow than with Stockholm.

If Ankara’s concerns over Sweden were matters of principle for Turkey, the country would have declared its exit from NATO. The grievances the country had against Sweden are not unique, as similar issues exist with several other members, including the United States, Germany and France.

Ankara’s denial of access to these states is a tactical move to balance its relationship with Russia and use it as leverage against the West to gain concessions. The success of this decision is particularly relevant for President Erdogan in the context of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey in May 2023.

Three main factors behind the Turkiye veto:

Around the time Sweden and Finland revealed their intention to join NATO in April 2019, President Erdogan had three goals he sought to achieve: to strengthen Turkey’s balance between Russia and the West in light of the Ukrainian conflict; launch an offensive against US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria; and to strike a deal with the United States that would allow Ankara access to F-16 fighter jets, as well as restore Turkiye’s admission to the F35 program.

When Stockholm and Helsinki applied for NATO membership, the Turkish President seized the opportunity. The reasons for vetoing membership were invented later.

1. Turn the bilateral issue into an international issue: Turkey initially tried to turn a bilateral issue between Turkey and Sweden into a multilateral issue, mainly with the intention of involving the United States in the talks. As a senior government politician confirmed to me, Ankara viewed this situation primarily as a multilateral affair.

2. Using the veto as leverage in Ankara’s balancing act: Subsequently, Ankara tried to use its veto against Swedish and Finnish membership to preserve a balance in its relations with Russia. Turkey and Russia are engaged in adversarial collaboration in at least three active conflicts on three continents, as well as multi-level trade and defense relations. The balance of power between Moscow and Ankara is asymmetrical to the detriment of the Turks.

The significance of Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership is obvious to Moscow, which fears that these countries could become potential launching pads for NATO forces against Russia, as they are geographically close to the country and share a border with it.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto attend a signing ceremony of a memorandum on Nordic NATO candidate countries after talks at IFEMA Congress Center in Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2022.

3. Gain support for a Turkish incursion into northeast Syria: At first, Turkiye urged not only the West or Russia to greenlight a Turkish ground incursion against US-backed Kurdish-led forces in Syria, but to actively support it.

Turkey’s refusal to endorse Sweden and Finland’s membership has helped prevent Washington or Moscow from taking a stronger stance against the Turkish incursion into Syria. When Turkey announced its opposition to new NATO candidates, Moscow had indeed sent diplomatic messages through Foreign Minister Lavrov that Russia understood Turkey’s security concerns in Syria.

A US official later confirmed to me that it was not Washington that had blocked a Turkish incursion at that time either. Ankara had subsequently abandoned a full incursion due to other political and military factors, which I will discuss in a separate article.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, May 16, 2022. "The government has decided to inform NATO that Sweden wishes to become a member of the alliance. The Swedish ambassador to NATO will inform NATO shortly," Andersson told reporters a day after Finland neighbor had made a similar announcement.

Asymmetric political costs of blocking in Sweden and Turkey:

There is no domestic political cost for President Erdogan to block Sweden’s entry into NATO. Unless there is a violent and coordinated reaction against the Turkish government from NATO countries, which could potentially have domestic political ramifications. Despite the public rhetoric, the risk of a well-orchestrated backlash against Turkey remains minimal.

Conversely, winning Turkiye’s approval could lead to a host of political ramifications for Sweden, such as increased far-right activity and intensified political and societal divisions within the country. .

This debacle, among other things, highlights Sweden’s lack of ability to understand and properly address a figure like Erdogan, exposing the nation’s political and intellectual shortcomings.

In the end, President Erdogan cannot keep the Finland-Sweden issue in the air forever. Soon he will have to decide whether to allow or permanently block their membership, dropping Russia or the United States. This means he has a limited window of opportunity.